Transcend Solutions brings UK endpoint security vendor SentryBay to Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

Transcend Solutions has partnered with UK-based SentryBay to bring the software vendor’s suite of cyber security solutions to customers across Singapore, building out professional services capabilities in the process.

Terms of the alliance will see the specialist provider roll-out endpoint protection offerings in the form of Armored Client and Armored Browser, which create a secure container within applications specific to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and virtual private network (VPN) environments.

With expertise across anti-phishing, data protection, mobile security and threat intelligence, SentryBay goes to market via an ecosystem of value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators, serving customers across the core industries of financial services, insurance and healthcare among others.

“We were attracted to SentryBay because it offers a unique solution that delivers a missing piece in the cyber security landscape,” said Arifin Lim, CEO of Transcend Solutions. “We are excited to introduce Armored Client and Armored Browser in our territory as part of our professional services and feel confident that this partnership will help us expand our reach into the market.”

Meanwhile, Transcend specialises in the design, development, implementation and support of enterprise-grade services with a specific focus on data centre, security, business continuity, mobility and optimised WAN solutions. Specific to SentryBay, the Singapore-based provider will integrate existing Citrix, VMware and Microsoft platforms to further augment SentryBay’s portfolio of security offerings.

“Transcend is a well-established, highly respected expert in integrating end-to-end infrastructure for large enterprises and we are very pleased to have formed this partnership,” added Chris Evans, chief revenue officer of SentryBay. “While our agreement will focus on Singapore initially, we hope to maximise on Transcend’s influence across Asia to introduce our unique solutions to a growing market.”