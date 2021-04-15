Channel security veteran Joe McPhillips heads to SentinelOne

Joe McPhillips (SentinelOne) Credit: BlackBerry

Australia-based channel veteran Joe McPhillips has landed a new gig leading the partner community for endpoint cyber security vendor SentinelOne.

The former Asia Pacific channel chief for Symantec and Cylance will now hold the title of director of channel sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). SentinelOne announced McPhillip's appointment on LinkedIn, calling him “instrumental” in building its cyber security channel business.

Sydney-based McPhillips has spent more than 25 years in the IT industry, working more than half of it in the cyber security field.

Until November last year, McPhillips served as BlackBerry Asia Pacific channel sales director, leaving just over two years after joining cyber security vendor Cylance, which BlackBerry acquired in early 2019.

Prior to joining Cylance, McPhillips spent a number of years as channel sales lead with fellow cyber security vendor Symantec, by way of Blue Coat Systems, which Symantec acquired for US$4.7 billion in 2016. His experience also covers gigs with McAfee, Riverbed Technology, CommVault, Netintelligence, BT and Fujitsu.

His appointment comes at a time of heavy local investment by SentinelOne. The vendor only appointed its first Australian partner, Seccom Global, at the end of 2018. Since then, having raised US$200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of US$1.1 billion, SentinelOne appointed Evan Davidson as APJ vice president and signed up Netpoleon as a regional distributor.