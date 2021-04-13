Orchestra Group conducts first APAC distie deal with emt Distribution

Richard Rundle (emt Distribution) Credit: emt Distribution

Cyber security vendor Orchestra Group has signed its first distribution agreement for Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific with emt Distribution, expanding its reach in the process.



The new agreement sees emt offering Orchestra's full range of Harmony security products to channel partners, managed security providers (MSP) and managed security services providers (MSSP).

This includes its Harmony IoT solution, which offers threat identification and protection services for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and internet of things (IoT) devices. It also covers Harmony Purple, a combined, automated red and blue team for networks, containing tools to analyse and prioritise threats.

Richard Rundle, CEO of emt Distribution, claimed the addition of Orchestra’s solutions to its own portfolio comes as chief information security officers currently face “an increasingly complex threat landscape as they try to protect their organisations”.

“Offering these services to MSPs and MSSPs looking to further assist their clients improve their cyber security posture with tangible results will help strengthen their position as trusted security partners,” he said.

By signing with emt, which was bought by rhipe for $11 million earlier this month, Orchestra has expanded its existing distribution network, which also contains Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and South America.

“Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific are focus markets in Orchestra Group’s growth plan,” said Yair Poplawski, general manager of Asia Pacific at Orchestra.

“emt Distribution represents all the qualities we are looking for in a value-added distributor. It has a highly experienced team with a thorough understanding of the unique needs of users in the region as well as strong professional chain of resellers to support them. This new partnership is an important step in building our presence in the region.”