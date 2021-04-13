Tencent Cloud unveils new data centre in Jakarta

Credit: Dreamstime

Tencent Cloud has launched an internet data centre in Indonesia to provide “backbone access” to customers through enhanced networking and border gateway protocol capabilities.

Located in Jakarta, the location adds to the vendor’s expanding infrastructure network across the world, spanning 27 regions and 61 availability zones.

Targeting all Indonesian and global internet services providers, the launch is designed to allow Tencent Cloud closer access to customers and users by reducing delays to data and applications, in addition to meeting in-country regulatory and compliance requirements.

“Given that Indonesia’s population structure is younger, it has a huge internet demographic dividend and its mobile internet market is quickly developing,” said Poshu Yeung, senior vice president of International at Tencent Cloud. “We are excited to launch our first Tencent Cloud internet data centre in Indonesia, aiming to help fully reach the peak of the country’s promising cloud computing potential.”

According to Boston Consulting Group findings, Indonesia represents one of the fastest growing public cloud locations in Asia Pacific with an expected market size of US$8 billion by 2023, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent.

“As a result of these high growth prospects, many of the world’s major cloud service providers are considering setting up cloud regions within its borders,” the report stated. “Digital native businesses are the main forces driving this growth, with increasing traction from media players, financial institutions, retailers and large family run conglomerates.”

For example, Bank Neo Commerce (BNC) - a leading digital bank in Indonesia - operates a core system on a fully operational Tencent Distributed Database (TDSQL), representing the first time Tencent Cloud has deployed such as solution overseas.

“The launch of the new Tencent Cloud internet data centre in Indonesia is a much-welcomed boost in the already fully operational TDSQL in BNC’s core system, which continues to enhance our business through financial technology,” added Tjandra Gunawan, president director of BNC. “We look forward to reaping the benefits of this new development, which will in turn allow us to further serve our customers’ evolving needs.

“Through this collaboration with Tencent Cloud, BNC emphasises its commitment to provide the best technology product services as we understand that data security and privacy are very crucial in the digital technology industry.”