MMC expands Ramco port partnership for digital overhaul

MMC's PTP container terminal. Credit: MMC Corporation/PTP

Malaysian utilities and infrastructure group MMC Corporation has embarked on a major digital transformation across five of its port facilities in partnership with Indian software solutions provider Ramco Systems.

Ramco, which specialises in various categories of enterprise software solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), logistics and human resources, previously undertook a successful implementation of its integrated ERP system at MMC’s Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) container terminal.

That implementation by Ramco saw about 90 per cent of the associated systems achieve go-live in phases over the past 10 months.

Off the back of this engagement, the group-wide digital transformation will now consolidate and standardise the processes of MMC’s ports, which include Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia), Penang Port and Tanjung Bruas Port, in addition to the PTP terminal.

Building on the earlier implementation, the enhanced rollout will digitise processes while providing real-time business information, the companies said.

The digital overhaul will also see MMC consolidate various business support functions – specifically, finance, human resource, enterprise asset management, supply chain management and logistics management across ports into a single integrated ERP system, accessible on an integrated dashboard.

The system will also include smart features such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, aimed at providing employees with greater insight as well as predictive alerts and chatbots which can reduce human error and save time.

It is hoped this factor will lay the foundation for MMC’s broader strategy to enhance the business experience for its customers and suppliers.

Over 8,000 MMC employees across the different port facilities will be plugged into the platform, eliminating duplication errors and other bottlenecks, allowing more efficient business processes and enhanced data visibility.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed several trends into the spotlight, such as e-commerce and strengthening the supply chain,” Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, MMC group managing director, said.

“More than ever, we see the importance of ensuring our ports remain efficient and capable of quick turnaround, and we had been looking for a partner which could provide a scalable solution for all our ports.

“With the support from Ramco Systems, MMC is committed to accelerate digital transformation that delivers efficiency, productivity and reliability within our ports to provide the best-in-class service for our customers.

“The implementation of a common system and integrated technology platform will further maximise synergies and allow all our ports to share expertise and benefit from economies of scale. We aim to leverage on technology as a key differentiator in order to gain competitive edge and add value to our stakeholders,” he added.