HP Malaysia donates PCs to aid vaccination efforts in Johor

Devices will be used to facilitate roll out of the state vaccination program across 56 vaccination centres in April

Steven Chiam (HP) presents HP PCs, monitors and accessories to Hasni Mohammad (Chief Minister of Johor) Credit: HP

HP has donated 112 units of PCs, monitors and computer accessories at Dataran Kota Iskandar to help support vaccination program efforts in Johor.

The devices will be used by the State of Johor to facilitate the roll out of the state vaccination program across 56 vaccination centres in April, forming part of the vendor’s ongoing support to Malaysia during the pandemic.

In 2020, the technology giant donated US$500,000 (RM2.17 million) to help the country overcome COVID-19 through assisting in the drive towards pilot targeted mass testing and increased frontline health worker aid.

Contributed via HP Foundation to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, the donation was primarily used to help test high risk and vulnerable communities nationwide including rural populations and newly identified clusters. The plan formed part of the wider efforts supporting the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

“Johor is an important partner to us and it is important that HP contributes to the safety of our partners, customers and the communities we operate in,” said Bret Funke, managing director of Manufacturing across Malaysia at HP. “We hope the PC donations will benefit Johoreans and Malaysians as we continue to learn and work from home.”

During the height of the pandemic, HP also rolled out a range of remote working and learning initiatives aimed at allowing Malaysians to learn and work from home safely, backed by an alliance with Teach for Malaysia to donate laptops to support students in need.

“We are thankful for HP Malaysia’s continuous support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from much needed personal protective equipment [PPE] in 2020 to now, with personal computers for our vaccination centres,” added Hasni Mohammad, chief minister of Johor. “To ensure full usage of these devices, we will repurpose the computers for community internet centres and educational purposes post COVID-19 vaccination.”

More regionally speaking, HP also stepped up to support frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 across Asia Pacific through the deployment of key technologies and resources in partnership with the channel.



As reported by Channel Asia in June 2020, the ecosystem response effort resulted in the delivery of more than 158,000 3D-printed parts to key workers across the region, backed by charitable donations and free user support.

From February 2020, the technology giant teamed up with specialist partners to mobilise 3D printing capabilities to “design, validate and produce” essential parts for medical responders and hospitals.

In Southeast Asia, 6,000 mask adjusters were printed for RenCi, ALPS Medical and Asia Pacific Hospice Network, alongside the printing of 3,200 mask adjusters and door openers for the Penang Island General Hospital, the local city council and the Penang Science Cluster in Malaysia.

Meanwhile in India, Redington - operating as a HP reseller and service bureau - printed over 120,000 parts of ventilator components for AgVa Healthcare. Specific to China, the vendor collaborated with sports brand Peak and service bureaus to produce 4,500 mask adjusters for hospitals in Wuhan.

In New Zealand, HP worked with Emirates Team New Zealand and Rodin Cars to support community organisation, ShieldsUp, to deliver more than 15,000 face shields to healthcare workers.

From a Japanese standpoint, DMM.com printed and provided 10,000 face shields, while Solize started offering personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies via the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association, alongside Rapithela printing masks for medical staff upon request.

The vendor also moved to make many of the design files for these parts available to allow for worldwide production.

“HP is using our technologies in meaningful ways to help our communities navigate the uncertainty during this time,” said Ng Tian Chong, vice president and managing director of Greater Asia at HP, when speaking to Channel Asia at the time of the regional deployment.

“I’m proud of what our employees have done while coping with their own challenges – supporting frontline workers, providing financial relief to our partners, and empowering our customers and local ecosystems to work and learn effectively from home. We will continue to harness our resources to work together and uplift one another in our fight against Covid-19.”