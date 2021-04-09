International arm of PLDT aligns with Qualtrics in customer experience push

PGC will leverage the platform to increase customer insights, automate workflows and resolve end-user issues in real-time

Credit: PLDT

PLDT Global Corporation (PGC) has selected Qualtrics to help enhance customer experience levels for global customers, rolling out the vendor’s CustomerXM platform to bolster service offerings.

Operating as the international arm of PLDT - a leading telecommunications provider in the Philippines - the technology specialist will leverage the platform to increase customer insights, automate workflows and resolve end-user issues in real-time.

“Our global customer base has diverse needs, which is why the capabilities provided by Qualtrics are central to PGC’s commitment to bring innovative, world-class services to our individual and enterprise customers all over the world,” said Lea Garcia, vice president of Experience at PGC. “We will be able to listen closely to the needs of our customers and rapidly respond, which will ensure PGC continually brings to market the products and services our customers want and deserve.”

The partnership comes more than five months after Qualtrics - acquired by SAP in 2019 - unveiled plans to open a data centre in Singapore during 2021 to operate as the “default location” for users across Southeast Asia.

Despite no specific date being revealed, the new facility is expected to ensure government and enterprise customers can comply with data sovereignty and security requirements when deploying the vendor’s experience management platform.

Plans are also in place to increase local headcount by “at least 50 per cent” in Southeast Asia during the next 12 months, in response to “increasing demand” at end-user level.

“Being able to listen, understand and rapidly act on the changing needs of your customers is a key competitive advantage,” added Mao Gen Foo, head of Southeast Asia at Qualtrics. “By standardising its customer experience program with Qualtrics, PGC is well placed to unlock critical insights enabling the company to continually design and improve customer experiences that drive business outcomes.”

Meanwhile, PGC recently partnered with Chief Telecom to further expand digital services for customers in Taiwan and the wider Asia markets amid plans to increase communications infrastructure offerings to global enterprise customers and carriers.

Operating the largest internet exchange centre in Taiwan, Chief Telecom provides a network gateway of cloud services, submarine cable infrastructure and carrier neutral internet data centre services across the region.

Unveiled in March, the alliance is designed to provide businesses with a “one-stop shop” offering of connectivity services across borders to accelerate service delivery via cloud, business continuity and security offerings.

“The global demand for faster, more secure, and more reliable connectivity has grown at an unprecedented scale, especially as more businesses are transforming digitally,” said Albert V. Villa-Real, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at PGC, speaking at the time of the announcement. “Through this partnership with Chief Telecom, we can deliver solutions that address the technological needs of our customers powering their digital expansion beyond borders,”