ST Telemedia Global Data Centres expands Singapore footprint

Credit: STT GDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is once again expanding its footprint in Singapore, kicking off construction of STT Defu 3, its newest data centre facility in the country.

Defu 3 marks the group’s eighth local facility and the latest addition to its flagship Defu data centre campus in the east of Singapore.

The Singapore-headquartered data centre operator’s Defu 3 site will feature an IT load capacity of 15MW, bringing the Defu campus to a total capacity of 40MW.

The company said that the new seven-level hyperscale data centre facility at Defu will have a gross floor area (GFA) of over 14,500 square metres.

“The Defu and Tai Seng industrial estates are part of a fast-growing data centre cluster in northeast Singapore,” STT GDC Southeast Asia CEO Clement Goh said. “Expanding our STT Defu campus underscores our dominance in this data centre zone and in Singapore where we are leading with a significant footprint of eight data centres in multiple regions.

“The data centre campus has also been a key pillar of our growth strategy. This campus strategy enables our customers to easily expand within and to other STT GDC campuses nearby as well as tap on the rich connectivity that serves the growing demands in the Asia Pacific region.

“This has given customers the confidence that we can support their high-growth requirements in a cost-efficient manner,” he added.

With the addition of the Defu 3 facility, the STT Defu campus is set to operate with a central monitoring and security system and offer vital internal fibre connections that link Defu 3 with the other two data centres on-campus.

According to STT GDC, the mesh of fibre optic pathways running between the sites will enable the company's customers to establish private fibre links between its buildings. This is in addition to STT Defu 3 benefitting from access to other telecommunication carriers already present on-campus.

The new site is expected to be completed by Q3 2022.

In January, STT GDC announced a strategic partnership with Hyosung Heavy Industries, a high voltage electrical equipment manufacturing and construction company in South Korea, on a 60:40 basis, to jointly develop and operate the Korean company’s first carrier-neutral data centre campus in the country.

“South Korea ranks among the world’s most digitally competitive economies and we are delighted to be partnering Hyosung Heavy Industries as we expand into South Korea, growing our presence in Asia to five markets,” Bruno Lopez, STT GDC president and group CEO, said. “Hyosung Heavy Industries has strong local capabilities in power, industrial systems and construction technology.

“Leveraging our global track record in designing, constructing and operating state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral data centres, we are well poised to support the increasing demands from our customers and businesses in the country and region, brought about by the rising adoption and consumption of cloud and digital services globally,” he added.