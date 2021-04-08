VSTECS teams up with SAS in Malaysia

VSTECS will be responsible for solutions consulting associated with the SAS offering.

Cheam Tat Inn (SAS) Credit: SAS

VSTECS Berhad subsidiary VSTECS Pericomp has partnered up with SAS, bringing the vendor’s cloud-native SAS Viya artificial intelligence (AI), analytic and data management platform to partners across Malaysia.

As a local distributor, VSTECS will be responsible for solutions consulting associated with the SAS offering, designing solutions, developing prototypes and projects, business development, implementation and maintenance.

The Malaysian IT distributor expects the analytics software and solutions vendor’s platform to help local customers accelerate innovation and reduce costs through operationalising analytics via its nationwide channel network of more than 4,600 resellers.

“Insights from data analytics can empower confident decision making and are becoming critical than ever to businesses, especially during this pandemic,” Cheam Tat Inn, SAS managing director, Malaysia, said.

“Data analytics can help our customers visualise their data and SAS Viya can enable our customers to re-imagine the way analytics and machine learning are consumed, to solve business challenges faster and more accurately. We are glad to partner with VSTEC to help businesses in Malaysia through advanced analytics," he added.

For Soong Jan Hsung, VSTECS Berhad CEO, intelligent machines, cloud services, data science and AI will be the future as businesses seek to communicate in a more personalised way with customers.

“At VSTECS, we are cognizant of this and have been laying the foundation to tap these opportunities for the past two years. SAS’s analytics technology will strengthen our existing suite of products and services and with our channel reach, we are confident this collaboration will yield positive results for both parties moving forward,” he said.

In February, the Bank of Singapore revealed it was ramping up efforts to enhance both internal and external performance through the deployment of SAS-based analytics to boost sales practices and customer experience.

In rolling out the vendor's Trade and Communications Surveillance offering, the private bank planned to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to also align with regulatory guidelines from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

From a technology standpoint, the solution was designed to connect disparate data across “structured and unstructured” data sources, with text analytics allowing financial institutions to delve deeper into conversation topics, sentiments and due diligence insights.