Cisco Webex Contact Centre availability extended across ASEAN

Cisco’s native cloud contact centre solution, Webex Contact Centre, is now officially available across ASEAN, South Korea and Japan thanks to a new local point of presence.

Specifically, Cisco has established new voice point of presence (VPoP) infrastructure in Singapore, which will provide the necessary linkage for making communications exchanges via the Cisco Webex Contact Centre solution possible in the region.

With the new VPoP location, Webex Contact Centre availability will be extended to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, along with South Korea and Japan, in addition to current availability in Australia and New Zealand.

“This allows us to provide an independently scalable environment for these customers and meet the needs of global organisations,” Cisco Asia Pacific and Japan head of global contact centre and experience management Jamie Romanin said.

“This is such an exciting announcement for us; one that further demonstrates our leadership in the global contact centre market, and the value that Cisco brings to our customers with a comprehensive collaboration suite that includes contact centre, calling, meetings, collaboration and devices,” he added.

In April last year, NTT unveiled plans to expand Cisco Webex Calling service capabilities to Singapore, with other Asian countries also targeted following launches in Australia and New Zealand.

Operating as a cloud-based communications platform, Cisco Webex Calling represented an upgrade to pre-existing private branch exchange (PBX) infrastructure, offering secure and encrypted calling across carrier-grade cloud infrastructure.

The solution was to be delivered in-market by the Cloud Communications division of NTT, as a global Cisco partner specialising in Webex Calling.

In December last year, Cisco acquired UK-based customer interaction platform provider Imimobile in a deal worth US$730 million, intending to combine Imimobile’s technology with its own Webex Contact Centre solution to create a comprehensive customer experience-as-a-service offering.