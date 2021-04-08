Fivetran adds Singapore office and cloud region to global footprint

New cloud region will enable Fivetran to comply with the Singapore Personal Data Protection Act 2012.

Credit: Joshua Ang / Unsplash

Californian automated data integration service provider Fivetran has taken the next step on its Asia Pacific (APAC) expansion journey with the launch of a new cloud region and office in Singapore.

The company, whose cloud data integration service manages data pipelines for enterprises and midsize organisations, automating the delivery of data to leading cloud data stores, launched its APAC headquarters in Sydney in May last year.

The opening of the company’s new digs in Singapore means it can provide ‘24/7/365’ customer support across all global regions, with APAC customers receiving full coverage. The Fivetran customer roster in APAC already features more than 120 companies spanning Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The new cloud region in Singapore adds to the company’s existing cloud regions in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Australia, supporting Fivetran’s provision of global service infrastructure for customers requiring locally delivered data pipelines.

The company said its new cloud region will enable it to comply with the Singapore Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (PDPA), a law that governs the collection, use and disclosure of personal data by all private organisations.

The new Singapore office, meanwhile, extends staff across several key departments, including sales, marketing, partnerships and customer support, effectively meaning Fivetran can better serve customers and partners in the region.

“Fivetran has taken a methodical approach to its growth, ensuring that we have the resources and infrastructure in place to support our customers in each region before we enter that market,” said TJ Chandler, managing director of Asia Pacific at Fivetran.

“I’m proud of the team we’ve built and continue to grow, and the work of our engineering team — many of whom are located here in Asia Pacific — to help our customers reliably move data with speed at scale,” he added.

"Fivetran works hard behind the scenes to pipeline your data into a single warehouse,” said Ken Tabuki, chief product officer at Zipmex. “With Fivetran, our engineers can focus on developing products with the data rather than wrangling data."