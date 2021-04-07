Meet the leading IBM channel partners in ASEAN

Credit: Dreamstime

IBM has honoured leading partners across ASEAN in recognition of channel excellence in helping customers accelerate digital transformation projects amid the backdrop of a challenging 2020.

Revealed during a series of virtual events across Southeast Asia, the IBM Business Partner Awards acknowledged top-performing technology providers and distributors across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam.

Delivered via 57 awards spanning five countries, the regional initiative recognised partners helping customers build competitive advantage through “disruptive technologies” such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, blockchain, quantum computing and security.

“This year we are proud to recognise the work of 57 business partners across ASEAN who have provided amazing work and value, helping IBM customers with adopting innovation easily, gaining results rapidly, growing sustainably and optimising their solutions,” said Jee Toon, director of Business Ecosystem across ASEAN at IBM. “We are excited to continue this tradition as IBM Business Partners continue to push future-ready technology.”

Notable partners include four-time honourees Multipolar Technology (Indonesia) and three-time winners Questronix (Philippines), in addition to double acknowledgement for Ingram Micro (Singapore and Malaysia), Tech Data (Singapore and Vietnam), Computer Business Solutions (Malaysia), Metrodata Electronics (Indonesia) and Technopaq (Philippines).

The awards come weeks after Big Blue reaffirmed its commitment to the channel, with a particular focus on Build partners following an overhaul of the vendor’s PartnerWorld program in May 2020.

That’s according to David La Rose - general manager of Partner Ecosystem at IBM - who recently outlined that changes to the PartnerWorld program were a precursor to not only supporting existing ecosystem partners, but also attracting a “different” type of provider.

“These Build partners, you can look at them as systems integrators, you can look at them as classical independent software vendors — ensuring that they see that they're an important part of the ecosystem that we're trying to build,” said La Rose, when speaking to sister publication ARN. “As a result of that, they're looking for a different type of engagement.”



Closer to home, IBM recently partnered up with Samsung Electronics and digital network operator M1 to launch what is being referred to as an ‘Industry 4.0 Studio' in Singapore, designed to be a testing ground for advanced 5G and other emerging technologies.

Broadly speaking, the studio is designed to combine 5G connectivity with AI, hybrid cloud and edge computing capabilities to develop and test innovative Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises in Singapore and across the region.

According to the companies, the studio simulates operational use cases that demonstrate how businesses can harness the power of hybrid cloud and AI technologies, and advanced 5G capabilities, to transform critical operations and drive new value.

Supported by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority – as part of Singapore’s 5G efforts – the tech hub is also hosting the country’s first 5G Industry 4.0 trial, testing real-world applications that can be applied in the manufacturing sector.

Meet the leading IBM channel partners across ASEAN in 2020:



Singapore:

Innovation Award:

PMSQUARE

SMECEN

Sopra Steria Asia

SQLNET

ST Engineering

2020 Top Performing Business Partner:

Accenture

NCS

NTT

S & I Systems

Sunway Digital

Top Performing Distributor:

Tech Data

Ingram Micro

Malaysia:

Top Server and Storage Distributor: First Solution

First Solution Top Security Distributor: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Top Cloud, Data and AI Distributor: VST ECS (Pericomp)

VST ECS (Pericomp) Top Server and Storage Partner: Computer Business Solutions

Computer Business Solutions Top Mainframe Protector Partner: HeiTech Padu

HeiTech Padu Top Cloud Integration Partner: Persys Technologies

Persys Technologies Top Public Cloud Partner: Madx Panel

Madx Panel Top Data and AI Partner: Adept Enterprise

Adept Enterprise Top Embedded Solution Agreement (ESA) Partner: Century Software

Century Software Top Security Partner: TechLab

TechLab Top Strategic Partner: Beans Group

Beans Group Top Marketing Excellence Partner - System: Computer Business Solutions

Computer Business Solutions Top Marketing Excellence Partner - Software: Tao.Net

Indonesia:



Top Velocity and Software Distributor: Sinergi Wahana Gemilang

Sinergi Wahana Gemilang Top Systems, Power, Storage, Data, AI and Software Partner: Multipolar Technology

Multipolar Technology Top Velocity Hardware Partner: Mitra Infosarana

Mitra Infosarana Top Commercial Business Partner: Multipolar Technology

Multipolar Technology Top Business Partner - AI Applications: Talian Infodinamika

Talian Infodinamika Top Integration Platform Business Partner - Automation: Metrodata Electronics

Metrodata Electronics Top Security Business Partner: Permata Anugerah Abadi

Permata Anugerah Abadi Best Innovation of Cloud Pak - Hybrid Cloud: Metrodata Electronics

Metrodata Electronics Best Cloud Native Software - Public Cloud: Kastara Naga Jingga

Kastara Naga Jingga Top GTS IS Business Partner: Astra Graphia Information Technologies

Astra Graphia Information Technologies Top GTS TSS Business Partner: Blue Power Technology

Blue Power Technology Best Marketing Program: Multipolar Technology

Multipolar Technology ESA Partner of The Year: Simians Solutions

Simians Solutions Partner of The Year: Multipolar Technology

Multipolar Technology Top Growth Business Partner: Astra Graphia Information Technologies

Philippines:



Ecosystem Collaboration:

Zenshin Systems

Systems and Software Consulting Group

Technopaq

Agile in the New Normal: Questronix

Questronix Managed Service Provider: eBizolution

eBizolution Skills and Certifications: Questronix

Questronix Recognition of Performance in 2020 - Partner: Questronix

Questronix Recognition of Performance in 2020 - Distributor: Technopaq

Vietnam:



Partner of the Year:

SV Technologies

FPT Information System

Amigo Technologies JSC

CMC Technology and Solution

Distributor of the Year: