Searce steps into new managed services territory with Google Cloud

Credit: Dreamstime

Searce has achieved Managed Service Provider (MSP) status with Google Cloud in recognition of deep technical expertise in cloud modernisation consulting and implementation support.



Recognised as part of the vendor’s Partner Advantage Program, the technology provider has built 24x7 global delivery centres housing more than 350 Google Cloud experts, spanning infrastructure, migration and data engineering services.

Armed with enhanced MSP acknowledgement, plans are now underway to enhance offerings in relation to cloud consulting, infrastructure and application-level monitoring and ongoing optimisation services specific to DevOps and DataOps.

“Being recognised by Google Cloud as an MSP is a great testament of our deep technical abilities in providing advanced cloud consulting services to our clients,” said Hardik Parekh, founder and CEO of Searce.

Founded in 2004, Searce as a business is split into three core practices, spanning a dedicated cloud division, a focus on business process improvement and automation in addition to data, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise.

Within this construct, the Premier Partner of Google Cloud serves over 3000 customers across more than 20 industries through the delivery of consulting, managed services and system integration offerings. In addition to Google Cloud, key vendor alliances also include Amazon Web Services (AWS) - as an Advanced Consulting Partner - alongside Freshworks, Backupify, CloudCodes, Okta and UiPath among others.

Geographically speaking, the Indian-born provider now calls Cupertino home in the US, with market expansion into North America, UK and Ireland also a high priority, alongside Southeast Asia ambitions.

“As one of our top partners in India and the wider Asia Pacific region, Searce is an important enabler for our growth ambitions, and we look forward to working closely with them to deepen their Google Cloud skills to drive data-driven, digital transformation across enterprises and start-ups,” added Ash Willis, managing director of Partnerships and Alliances across Asia Pacific at Google Cloud.

The new status comes as Searce gears up for a year of market expansion and growth across Southeast Asia in 2021 and beyond, shaped by a revamped consultancy strategy and a portfolio primarily built on Google Cloud technologies.

Motivated by a desire to expand beyond system integration roots, the specialist provider is leveraging deep technological expertise to build out advisory capabilities in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, more than two years after launching regionally in late 2018.

Central to such efforts is a double-layered consultancy team comprising of field and practice divisions in a move designed to provide customers with a “wider perspective” from both industry and technology.