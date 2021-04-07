Tim Cook isn’t always right, but his Facebook fight is right on

Tim Cook (Apple) Credit: Dreamstime

It's time to spend a half hour with Tim Cook. No, don't get up. We're doing this. Shh. It'll be fun.

Don't worry, you don't have to be conversational. Kara Swisher does the heavy lifting in her interview with Cook on her Sway podcast. The discussion ranges from privacy to the App Store to AR to autonomous vehicles to Cook being called Tim Apple. The Macalope suggests you go give it a listen because it's a good interview and he hates to just repeat parts of it, but at the same time Tim Cook does not take the Macalope's calls.

Admittedly, the Macalope just walks out into the field and yells TIM! But he never answers. Very inconsiderate.

Swisher asks Cook about the differences between Apple and Facebook. Privacy is obviously the biggest but Cook also says about harmful content: