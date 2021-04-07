Singapore Airlines touches down with Salesforce and Capgemini in “major revamp” of customer systems

1Point will be globally deployed across contact centres and customer feedback handling units from late 2021

Credit: Dreamstime

Singapore Airlines has partnered with Salesforce to develop and implement a new customer case and knowledge management system, supported by Capgemini in a “major revamp” of digital capabilities.

Under the banner of 1Point, the new system will be globally deployed across the airline’s contact centres and customer feedback handling units from late 2021, leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud and Mulesoft Anypoint Platform technologies.

Operating as a case management tool, 1Point is designed to provide a “contextual and holistic view” of customer interactions through a single interface. The roll-out is designed to ensure service agents no longer work between multiple systems to retrieve customer data and up-to-date information on products, services, policies and procedures.

As part of the deployment, case management and guided workflows will also be integrated with Singapore Airline’s in-house artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

“Implementing 1Point is an important step in our company’s digital transformation,” said Marvin Tan, senior vice president of Customer Services and Operations at Singapore Airlines. “It is an investment in new technologies that ensure that Singapore Airlines is ready to support the evolving customer requirements in the coming years. It also affirms our strong commitment to ensuring that our customers continue to receive world-class service across the entire travel journey.”

According to Tan, 1Point will help to "enhance the travel experience" by supporting a more consistent and personalised service across a range of ground-based customer touch points, with a specific focus on service agents.

“If the last year has taught us anything, it's that digital, engaging experiences with customers is no longer a nice to have - it's an imperative,” added Sujith Abraham, senior vice president and general manager of ASEAN at Salesforce. “That's why we're proud to be the digital transformation partner for Singapore Airlines' 1Point platform to provide a single view of its customers and deliver best-in-class personalised experiences.”

From a partner perspective, Capgemini will act as the systems integrator for the implementation and application maintenance support.

“Data is the engine of a successful digital business and, coupled with advanced analytics, can deliver real-time insights that help clients meet their evolving needs,” said Gaurav Modi, managing director of Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Capgemini. “1Point harnesses these digital forces to bring an enriched customer experience to one of the world’s top airlines.”

In addition, 1Point has also qualified for partial funding from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore’s (CAAS) Aviation Development Fund.

"CAAS is pleased to support Singapore Airline's ongoing digital transformation effort," added Ho Yuen Sang, director of Aviation Industry at CAAS. "By transforming the passenger experience for SIA’s customers at Changi, it will augment our air hub’s competitive offering."