Digital Realty opens third Singapore data centre

Credit: Digital Realty

US data centre operator Digital Realty has opened its third and largest facility in Singapore, the new multi-story, 50-megawatt facility known as Digital Loyang II or SIN12, nudging the company’s committed investment in the country above the US$1 billion mark.

The official launch of the new site, which is adjacent to the company’s existing Digital Loyang I, or SIN11 facility, on the east side of Singapore, represents a significant expansion for Digital Realty in the country and a further expansion of its ‘PlatformDIGITAL’ global data centre platform in the local market.

Digital Realty said the SIN12 facility will offer enterprises a full spectrum of colocation services and will enable them to scale their critical infrastructure on-demand within a connected data community with optimal proximity to carriers, networks and cloud service providers.

The Digital Loyang campus is less than 25km from Singapore’s central business district and is strategically located in close proximity to the Changi north cable landing station, a key sub-sea interconnection hub for the region.

The Digital Loyang II and Digital Loyang I facilities are connected by high-count fibre routes, enabling users in both facilities to connect directly via dark fibre cross-connects and access a connected data community of network and service providers on Digital Realty’s open global platform.

Both facilities are also interconnected to Digital Realty’s Digital Jurong (SIN10) data centre site, located on the west side of Singapore.

“Singapore is a well-established financial and business hub, and consistently ranks among the top data centre markets globally,” Digital Realty CEO A. William Stein said. “The opening of our third data centre is a major milestone on our PlatformDIGITAL roadmap and underscores our long-term commitment to support the country’s digital economy.

“The transition to the digital economy has impacted the way companies across all industries create and deliver value. There’s a growing need for a combination of open interconnection and next-generation colocation that will reduce the complexity of digital transformation.

“Expanding our footprint in Singapore will enable us to better help our customers enhance their digital transformation efforts and scale their digital business models regionally as well as globally,” he added.

Digital Realty claims the new data centre is already substantially pre-leased to a community of global cloud service providers, local and global financial services providers, alongside leading Southeast Asian enterprises, the company said. The data centre operator revealed in 2019 it had acquired a long-term ground lease to develop the Digital Loyang II data centre.

“Digital transformation is set to contribute US$10 billion to Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2021,” Mark Smith, managing director of Asia Pacific at Digital Realty, said at the time.

Digital Realty operates an network of data centres across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Melbourne and Sydney. The company said its accelerating expansion across APAC is expected to include new development projects throughout 2021 within several key metros.