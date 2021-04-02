Maxis delivers managed laptop offering in partnership with Microsoft

The deal also sees Maxis appointed as the first Malaysian telco to be an Authorised Device Reseller for Microsoft Surface.

K. Raman (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Malaysian telco Maxis has drawn upon its partnership with Microsoft to deliver a new Digital Workspace offering, claiming to become the first provider in the market to offer an all-inclusive managed laptop solution with built-in data connectivity.

The bundled package, which sees users supported by Microsoft Office 365 and other software solutions, is just the latest offering resulting from an ongoing partnership between Maxis and Microsoft.

Maxis said its Digital Workspace offering was introduced to boost the productivity of customers, claiming they could attain lower total ownership cost by adopting an all-inclusive suite of digital work tools with built-in data connectivity on an affordable monthly subscription fee.

“Through our Digital Workspace solution, our goal is to equip our customers with the best tools and connectivity so they can be in control of their business growth in an increasingly cloud-driven environment,” said Paul McManus, Maxis chief enterprise business officer.

“Our partnership with Microsoft has played a key role in accelerating Maxis’ ambition towards becoming Malaysia’s leading converged solutions provider and a preferred technology partner for SMEs [small- to medium-sized enterprises] and [large] enterprises,” he added.

According to K Raman, Microsoft Malaysia managing director, the move will help to meet the market’s increasing need for enterprise mobility solutions.

“Businesses in Malaysia are adapting to massive changes in the way work gets done,” Raman said. “Mobility is a given, remote work is on the rise, and security remains a top priority. With businesses accelerating their digital transformation, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Maxis, with its appointment as the first Malaysian telco to be an Authorised Device Reseller for Surface.

“Together with Maxis, we look forward to further empowering our customers to be more connected, mobile and productive,” he added.

Maxis, a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner, kicked off its partnership with Microsoft a year ago and, according to the telco, it has quickly progressed over the months.

Maxis said it has also strengthened its technical workforce with Microsoft specialists through the acqui-hire -- or talent acquisition -- of Infrastructure Consulting & Managed Services (ICMS).

Additionally, the provider has achieved four Gold and five Silver competency awards with Microsoft since the start of its partnership with the vendor due to its success and growing expertise in delivering Microsoft solutions.

The accreditations were for solutions such as cloud productivity, data centre and application development, among others, the company said.