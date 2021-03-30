FPT Software taps Airbus’ Frank Bignone to drive digital transformation play

Frank Bignone (FPT Software) Credit: FPT Software

FPT Software is shooting for ‘world class’ IT services and digital transformation provider status after hiring former Airbus vice president and Asia Pacific and China head of digital transformation Frank Bignone as its new head of global digital transformation.

Bignone, who spent more than eight years with Airbus before joining the Vietnam-headquartered IT services group in January, previously led a regional team to implement Airbus’s digital platform strategy Skywise, alongside developing strategic digital initiatives and optimise Airbus services.

It is hoped that Bignone, in his new role, will look to bring in new ‘DNAs’ and transform the company into a “world-class IT services and digital transformation provider”.

Broadly, Bignone is responsible for overseeing and managing all aspects related to FPT Software’s digital transformation services and products worldwide. The role is critical to the company’s strategic plan 2021-2023 in which revenue from digital transformation services is targeted to grow at an annual rate of 50 per cent, the company said.

Bignone will firstly focus on ramping up human resources, training people, and serving around 20 of the IT provider’s big customers across various markets.

“FPT Software people are very capable, I won’t attempt to change them. What I can do is to bring in new DNAs, freshening up their way of thinking and doing in delivery to improve business efficiency,” Bignone said. “Digital transformation requires everyone in the company to be disciplined.

“If you look at digital transformation as a project, you would be committed only for a short period of time. Project managers would only make sure that everyone is on track. But if you see it as a company-wide discipline, employees from across levels would force themselves to build life-long learning skills to maximise values for customers,” he added.

The appointment comes as FPT works to build out its digital business ecosystem with the launch of its new digital transformation consulting subsidiary FPT Digital.

The company revealed the launch of the new business, the eighth member company of FPT Corporation, in late February, saying at the time that it could provide digital transformation roadmap consulting services for businesses while at the same time promoting new initiatives and innovative business models.

The move reflects FPT Corporation’s decision to shift its focus to the digital transformation market after two decades as a major player in the Southeast Asian IT services industry.