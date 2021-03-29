Searce strengthens Google Cloud value prop through Itopia sync up

Specialist partner leverages Itopia’s automation and orchestration expertise to enhance cloud-first services across the enterprise

Credit: Dreamstime

Searce has partnered with automation specialist Itopia to enhance virtual workspace capabilities delivered via Google Cloud, with a specific focus on Southeast Asia and India markets.

Terms of the alliance will see the system integrator leverage Itopia’s automation and orchestration expertise to strengthen cloud-first services across the enterprise, supported by the joint launch of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to accelerate adoption.

The move is designed to help both Searce - recognised as Reseller Partner of the Year by Google Cloud across Asia Pacific and Japan in 2018 - and US-based Itopia meet increased demand for cloud-native solutions to streamline virtual workstation delivery on Google Cloud, while bolstering collaboration among distributed teams.

“We’re eager to partner with Itopia and provide our customers with cloud orchestration tools that take full advantage of Google Cloud’s leading infrastructure,” said Gaurav Agrawal, practice head at Searce. “We are expanding our work transformation solution portfolio to include desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) for our customer base in India and Southeast Asia.”

According to Harshal Pendse - vice president and country manager of Itopia - businesses across Southeast Asia and India have accelerated digital transformation plans in response to COVID-19, placing CIOs in “uncharted territory” as a result.

"Our partnership with Searce will allow us to help enterprises in Asia Pacific more easily adopt cloud and facilitate better remote management, enabling major impact on productivity," Pendse added.

Founded in 2013, Itopia specialises in managing workspaces and workloads on Google Cloud, operating as a leading technology partner with a channel program spanning value-added resellers and managed service providers.

“The business potential and obvious synergies here are too exciting to ignore,” added James Riley, vice president of Sales and Strategic Alliances at Itopia. “We’re talking about some of the best minds in cloud computing teaming up to help organisations leverage the cloud for countless business benefits.”

Founded in 2004, Searce as a business is split into three core practices, spanning a dedicated cloud division, a focus on business process improvement and automation in addition to data, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise.

Within this construct, the Premier Partner of Google Cloud houses more than 250 cloud experts serving over 3000 customers across more than 20 industries through the delivery of consulting, managed services and system integration offerings. In addition to Google Cloud, key vendor alliances also include Amazon Web Services (AWS) - as an Advanced Consulting Partner - alongside Freshworks, Backupify, CloudCodes, Okta and UiPath among others.

Geographically speaking, the Indian-born provider now calls Cupertino home in the US, with market expansion into North America, UK and Ireland also a high priority, alongside Southeast Asia ambitions.