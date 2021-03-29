NTT lays groundwork for digital change at Very Special Arts Singapore

John Lombard (NTT) Credit: NTT

NTT has developed a digital transformation roadmap for Very Special Arts Singapore (VSA Singapore), partnering with the local charity to help support people with disabilities pursue a career in visual or performing arts.

The global system integrator (GSI) created a team of volunteers to help the organisation build out a plan of action in relation to maximising digital technologies with a specific focus on addressing ease of implementation and return on investment challenges.

As a result, the volunteers spearheaded the creation of an IT committee which continues to provide consultative guidance to VSA Singapore from a technology standpoint. The aim of the exercise was to help ensure that day-to-day activities remained efficiently managed, while helping the company move away from using multiple systems and tools on an "ad-hoc basis" to reach more beneficiaries across Singapore.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to our local community, while working with clients and partners to accelerate their growth and develop new business models to solve today’s challenges,” said John Lombard, CEO of Asia Pacific at NTT and board member of VSA Singapore.

“VSA Singapore is a unique non-profit organisation that blends the requirements of a school, an art gallery or event, and an online e-commerce platform. I am proud that our volunteers successfully met the requirements of each of these functions and were able to identify specific programs to prioritise during this challenging time.”

Through the support of NTT, one of the digital programs generated approximately 30 per cent in cost savings for VSA Singapore with the roadmap designed to drive future efficiencies via a “self-service model”.

“We truly appreciate NTT’s strong support and generosity towards our cause over the years,” added Maureen Goh, executive director of VSA Singapore. “This is the first time we have worked together on a digital transformation project, and we look forward to NTT’s continued support, deep industry expertise, innovation and solutions to better address opportunities and challenges in the new normal.”