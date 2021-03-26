Nutanix ramps up regional partner play with new Malaysian support centre

Staff will provide partners support in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin, with additional Asian languages to be added in the future.

Nutanix appears to be making good on its efforts to drive more services sales through partners in the local region with the opening of a new Asia Pacific (APAC) Partner Support Centre (PSC) in Kuala Lumpur.

It is hoped the new centre will help Nutanix not only funnel more services sales via partners in the region, but also help to enable the channel to move more swiftly to an ‘everything-as-a-service’ (EaaS) model, including the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor’s full portfolio of products.

“Strategic partnerships have always been one of the cornerstones of our success,” said Nutanix Asia Pacific and Japan channel senior director Jacob Pereira. “As the channel evolves toward an ‘everything-as-a-service’ future, Nutanix is committed to supporting partners and building mutually beneficial relationships that help their businesses thrive.

“With our new Partner Support Centre in APAC, Nutanix is doubling-down on its commitment to partners in the region,” he said.

The centre, which will offer multilingual support to Nutanix’s partners in countries across APAC, will initially be staffed by staff working remotely, with a view to transitioning to Nutanix’s local office in Kuala Lumpur when it is reopened once the pandemic has passed.

Staff will provide partners support in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin, with additional Asian languages to be added in the future.

According to Nutanix Malaysia country manager Avinash Gowda, the new PSC is a substantial development for the company in the APAC region.

“More businesses than ever are looking to the cloud — especially hybrid and multicloud — to gain a competitive advantage,” Gowda said. “With the launch of our new Partner Support Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Nutanix can more easily help partners across the region build programs and benefit from this growing demand.

“In turn, our partners will be better able to help their customers improve their IT models and devote more resources to growing and innovating their businesses,” he added.

For Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, CEO of the Malaysian government’s investment promotion agency InvestKL, Nutanix’s investment in Kuala Lumpur signifies a high level of trust and confidence toward Malaysia’s economic potential.

“The launch of the Nutanix APAC Partner Support Centre is in line with the government’s aspiration to position Malaysia as a cloud-first nation,” he said. “This new centre is expected to further boost deep capacity development for local talent and ultimately continue to generate high-value jobs for Malaysians, leading to sustainable economic growth for the country.”

In November last year, it was announced that Nutanix, along with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), had signed a distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks in Malaysia.

Terms of the double-deal saw the distributor, which acquired Hong Kong-based JJNET in September last year, offer the full range of HPE servers and systems integrated with Nutanix software solutions to enhance hyperconverged infrastructure applications within the enterprise.