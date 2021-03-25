Ensign teams up with AiSP and CYS for Singapore cyber training push

Aimed at providing more targeted skill-appropriate training and development opportunities for students in Singapore.

Ensign-CYS MoU signing: (L-R) Sherin Lee, Ensign; Tammie Tham, Ensign; Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health; Ben Chua, CYS; David Chua, National Youth Council. Credit: Ensign

Singapore-headquartered cyber security service provider Ensign InfoSecurity has teamed up with the Association of Information Security Professionals (AiSP) and Cyber Youth Singapore (CYS) as part of a training push for Singapore students.

The cyber security firm is working with AiSP and CYS, a youth-run non-profit with a focus on cyber security, via the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) aimed at providing more targeted skill-appropriate training and development opportunities for students in Singapore.

It is anticipated that the two MoUs will foster greater collaboration between the partner organisations as they work towards a common goal of inspiring, identifying and nurturing Singapore’s future cyber security professionals.

This first MoU, signed by Ensign and CYS, is focused on enhancing tertiary school students’ cyber security literacy and providing them with opportunities to gain industry knowledge and develop skills that will increase their employability in the sector.

The second MoU, between AiSP and CYS, will facilitate closer collaboration between the two organisations to jointly develop education programs and outreach activities, and increase the number of volunteers from secondary school students.

Under the two MoUs, AiSP, Ensign and CYS will work to adopt a new approach and develop new initiatives that will cater to students’ varying cyber security and digital skill levels, along with their specific interest in the cyber security industry.

Programs under the two MoUs will be split into three board categories: Beginner, which focuses on raising students’ cyber security awareness; Intermediate, which focuses on students with good cyber security knowledge and technical skills; and Advanced, for students with good cyber security fundamentals.

It is hoped that the two MoUs will also give rise to more programs that will pair the right industry mentors with youths who are interested in cyber security and might pursue it as a career.

Additionally, there will be new initiatives designed to better prepare students for the future cyber security workforce by equipping them with prerequisite skills and knowledge while giving them greater clarity on whether pursuing a cyber security career is the right move for them.

From the perspective of Tammie Tham, Ensign InfoSecurity CEO, the demand for cyber security talent will continue to grow as organisations reinforce their digital capabilities and lean on technology to capture the new opportunities emerging from the recovery of the economy, post-COVID.

“Our partnership with CYS is part of Ensign’s greater commitment to nurture future cyber security leaders, ensure our nation’s cyber defence can keep pace with its evolving digital ambitions and enable our people to capitalise on the job prospects in this burgeoning sector,” Tham said.