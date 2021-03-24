Synnex Metrodata Indonesia inks SUSE distribution deal

Plans to target the enterprise and mid-market manufacturing and services markets with the vendor’s offering.

Lie Heng (Synnex Metrodata Indonesia)

Enterprise open source software provider SUSE has named Synnex Metrodata Indonesia as one of its value-added distributors in the region, the strategic partnership facilitating the vendor’s expansion plans across Indonesia.



Synnex Metrodata, a joint venture between PT Metrodata Electronics and Synnex Technology International, plans to target the enterprise and mid-market manufacturing and services markets with the vendor’s offering.



Broadly, SUSE provides enterprise-grade Linux, Kubernetes for managing containerised workloads and services, cloud-native and container-related software-defined storage and edge software solutions.



According to SUSE Southeast Asia vice president and managing director Isabella Kusumawati, who was appointed to the role in November last year as part of the vendor’s Southeast Asian expansion plans, the deal is in line with SUSE’s expansion plans in Indonesia.



“This appointment is one of our strategic initiatives for growing our footprint across Southeast Asia, where we see great growth potential and pent-up demand for open-source solutions to meet the IT needs of businesses during this time of digital transformation,” Kusumawati said.



“PT Synnex Metrodata Indonesia has been serving the Indonesia market for more than 40 years. With their extensive reach in the IT community in Indonesia, I am confident our partnership will benefit customers looking to simplify and modernise their IT environments and accelerate their business growth,” she added.



Synnex Metrodata will provide a business channel for SUSE to be distributed throughout Indonesia, from traditional IT markets to modern markets in e-commerce and digital platforms.

The company said it will execute a go-to-market framework strategy that is in line with the development of market recognition and utilisation of channel sales opportunities across 20 strategic areas in Indonesia covering 150 cities and more than 5200 channel partners.



“We are very proud to be appointed by SUSE as a value-added distributor and we look forward to a strategic partnership in Indonesia,” Synnex Metrodata director Lie Heng said.

“As one of the leading companies that focus on open-source software solutions, the solutions offered by SUSE are very suitable and relevant today in facing the challenges and technological problems end-users encounter as they strive to remain competitive, providing services quickly to their own customers.

“We can help customers to accelerate their digital transformation, as well. Besides that, we are committed to strengthening our position as a value-added future-proof IT distributor by adding partners that have world-class solutions and can solve current technological problems,” he added.