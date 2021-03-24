Rhipe ramps up ASEAN video comms play with Zoom

Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe) Credit: Rhipe

Publicly listed distributor Rhipe has added Zoom to its portfolio across the ASEAN region, building on the vendor's significant growth during 2020 due to rapid increase of remote workers.

“We are committed to ensuring our partners have access to collaboration solutions and delivering a wide choice of tier one providers to our partner network,” said Dominic O’Hanlon, CEO of Rhipe.

According to Don Kerr - channel leader across Asia Pacific at Zoom - as the business landscape evolves, with many organisations now operating outside of the traditional office environment, the need for enterprise-grade collaboration solutions continues to be an essential part of end-user tech stacks.

“As Zoom expands our channel programs across Asia, it makes perfect sense to work together with Rhipe to help us extend the Zoom platform into every Asian country in the market,” Kerr said.

Rhipe has been bolstering its portfolio in recent months adding Runecast, Octopus Cloud, Nerdio and Access4.

Meanwhile in early February, Zoom unveiled updates to its Zoom Rooms suite designed to support businesses that continue to give employees the option to work remotely once offices fully reopen.

The question of what the workplace will look like post-pandemic has been a major uncertainty since widespread lockdown orders were put in place last year as COVID-19 spread; the general consensus is that most companies will adopt a hybrid model, with some employees at home, others in the office.

While that option is overwhelmingly favoured by workers, it presents challenges for organisations looking to ensure a seamless collaboration between remote and office-based workers.

That hybrid workforce remains a semi-distant prospect, however with conversations currently focused on how to safely reopen offices. As a result, Zoom said its new Rooms innovations will allow organisations to put “employee health and safety at the center” of their strategy.