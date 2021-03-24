Israel-founded Orca Security lands in APAC

Plans to launch office in Australia following $270 million Series C funding raise.

Gil Geron and Avi Shua (Orca Security) Credit: Orca Security

Israel-founded cloud security company Orca Security has announced plans to launch in the Asia Pacific region with an Australian base following a fundraising round.

The company, which provides security and compliance across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, raised A$270 million in funding, of which A$1.9 million will be invested in building its new Asia Pacific headquarters.

Founded by former Check Point executives Avi Shua and Gil Geron, Orca Security now intends to hire a number of staff members on the ground, in addition to opening the workspace.

The company is hunting for a vice president of channel sales for APAC. Once chosen, the appointment will dictate the new office's location in Australia.

Although this is the US-headquartered firm’s first physical foray into Australia, it has been selling its solutions through channel partners such as Advent One and CyberDNA since last year.

“Australia has been chosen as Orca’s Asia Pacific headquarters for a number of reasons including a shared language, its ‘cloud-first’ attitude to cyber security, established relationships and previous positive experiences with the region,” Shua said.