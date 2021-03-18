One Mount leverages Google Cloud for tech ecosystem play

One Mount will tap into a broad range of Google technologies, including SAP on Google Cloud and Google Workspace.

Credit: One Mount

Vietnam’s One Mount Group has partnered with Google Cloud to help bolster its efforts to create what it hopes will be the country’s largest technology ecosystem connecting people and businesses.



While the goal seems lofty and somewhat amorphous, the deal itself sees One Mount Group, a member of Vingroup and strategic partner of Techcombank, engage Google Cloud as its preferred enterprise cloud service provider.



Broadly, the strategic partnership will see One Mount leveraging a broad range of Google technologies, including SAP on Google Cloud and Google Workspace, in its expansion strategy and drive for innovation across its lines of business.

“Google Cloud is a critical technology partner in One Mount’s speed to market and effort to continuously deliver differentiated services to our customers in Vietnam,” One Mount chief data officer Lu Luc said.

“Going into 2021, we’re also actively recruiting Google Cloud Platform-trained talent to help us improve our AI [artificial intelligence] driven hyper-personalisation efforts for customers across our retail and housing businesses,” he added.



The lines of business set to benefit from the partnership include VinShop, a dedicated retail app for independent shop owners to grow their business via tech-enabled supply chain and inventory management.

Also included is VinID, a super app and consumer loyalty program integrating many functions, such as payment, housing management, goods purchase and financial services.



Additionally, OneHousing, a one-stop destination for all needs in housing, supporting buying, selling, investing and other real estate-related services, is set to gain from Google Cloud’s capabilities.



With the partnership in place, One Mount plans to launch and scale new services quickly by leveraging a secure, open-source, containers-based approach on Google Kubernetes Engine.

The organisation said it will also use Google Cloud’s smart data analytics and AI and machine learning (ML) tools, such as BigQuery, to integrate and analyse sources of data across each subsidiary to generate actionable customer intelligence faster.

The company hopes this additional capability will enable it to rapidly prototype solutions to complex business problems and deliver innovative new products and services, as well as deliver insights to advertisers.



“We’re excited to partner with One Mount Group to help them harness the power of Google Cloud’s infrastructure and AI capabilities to innovate at speed and scale,” said Ruma Balasubramanian, Google Cloud Southeast Asia managing director.



