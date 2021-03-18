Databricks honours top regional partners at APJ awards

Recognised for "bringing deep industry expertise, technology skills and impactful solutions to Databricks customers".

Databricks has celebrated its top-performing partners across the region during its annual partner event for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

At the top of the pack were Accenture and Avanade, which jointly scooped the Global Systems Integration Partner Award for APJ.

At the same time, the Asia Pacific Systems Partner of the Year Award went to global player Insight, which has a strong presence in the region.

Melbourne-based data analytics and artificial intelligence specialist Versor won the award for Regional System Integration Partner Award at an APJ level.

Intellify Australia also claimed the same honour, winning against other Australian Databricks partners.

Meanwhile, the Regional System Integration Partner Award for the ASEAN market went to Singapore and Vietnams’ Just Analytics.

APAC Delivery Partner for IoT went to Australia's Telstra Purple as APAC Rising Star of the Year was also awarded to an Australian partner, Melbourne's Arden Street Labs.

Other winners included Japan's Supership, which won the country's Regional System Integration Partner Award, while Celebal Technologies took home the same gong for India.

“The power of data and AI is central to every digital transformation, and the modern lakehouse platform is rapidly becoming the architecture of choice for data-driven organisations around the world,” said Greg Taylor, Databricks vice president of business development and partners, APJ.



“As we accelerate innovation at an even greater scale, partners play a pivotal role in bringing the Databricks Lakehouse vision to life for our customers. We are excited to connect with and honour the excellent ecosystem of APJ partners that enable organisations to uncover valuable insights and deliver impactful business outcomes with Databricks," he added.

