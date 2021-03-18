NetApp restructures global sales team for channel focus

Credit: NetApp

NetApp is reorganising its global leadership ranks to create a more "partner-centric” go-to-market strategy.

The hybrid cloud data services and data management provider is looking towards an "operational evolution" that will be focused on, in its own words, "driving deeper specialisation and delivering hybrid cloud expertise powered by digitisation".

To carry out this change, NetApp veteran and former SVP of global, verticals and pathways Rick Scurfield will serve in the newly-established role of chief commercial officer. He will be responsible for both direct sales and channel coverage, with the company claiming he will enable NetApp’s sales force and worldwide partnerships.

Max Long, former SVP, chief customer officer at Adobe, will become NetApp's new SVP of North America, and will likewise be handed leadership of both direct sales and channels for the market.

Alex Wallner, also a NetApp veteran, who most recently served as SVP of worldwide enterprise and commercial field operations, will take on the newly-created role of SVP of international.

In this role, Wallner will lead the execution of all go-to-market activities for the EMEA, APAC and Latin America regions, enabling customers to address data challenges with hybrid multi-cloud solutions including NetApp’s data centre architectures and cloud software portfolio.

The changes to the sales leadership team are expected to be all effective by 1 May 2021.

"With today’s relentless pace of change, speed is the new scale," said NetApp president César Cernuda. "And that’s what organisations are demanding as they try to put their data to work to keep innovating and stay ahead of the digital curve.

“We are implementing these changes to better serve their needs. We will soon deliver a personalised, data-driven engagement model that allows our current and future customers to move at warp speed and aligns with the new way they want to engage with their solution partners.”