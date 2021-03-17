HP teams up with Intel and Lazada to launch virtual showroom in Singapore

Vivian Chua (HP) Credit: HP

HP has launched a virtual showroom in Singapore in a first-of-a-kind move designed to enhance customer experience levels across Southeast Asia.

Powered by Intel and in collaboration with Lazada, the e-commerce platform houses PC and print innovation across corporate and consumer product ranges amid plans to strengthen end-user ties via digital technologies.

“With many of us spending more time at home amid the pandemic, this virtual showroom experience helps customers to visualise what leading PC and print innovation could look like as part of their current work and play environment,” said Vivian Chua, managing director of Singapore at HP. “The initiative is part of our commitment to continuously transform experiences to better serve our customers who now buy technology both offline and online.”

Delivered via six experience rooms - spanning productivity, education, art, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle - the platform provides multimedia such as animation and videos before redirecting users to the official HP LazMall store to make a purchase, supported by a one-year warranty service with the option of additional care pack services.

“LazMall is excited to collaborate with HP on this innovative virtual showcase that offers a personalised shopping experience to consumers without leaving the comfort of home,” added Jessica Liu, head of LazMall and president of Lazada Group.

“In addition to the LazMall guarantee of authentic and quality branded products, we are continually exploring new and creative ways to provide the best online retail experience for our consumers together with our brand partners.”

The move comes eight months after HP unveiled a new program designed to overhaul traditional channel practices in response to increased levels of digitalisation, setting fresh partner expectations amid a sizeable shift in go-to-market strategy.

Billed as a ‘first-of-its kind’ for the technology giant, the overhaul centred around the launch of Amplify, a partner program built to provide consistency, deepened capabilities and enhanced levels of performance and collaboration across the ecosystem.

Standard ambitions perhaps, but beneath the surface lies a strong statement of intent to change conventional behaviours through a streamlined framework that prioritises digital engagement and insights over age-old deal making.

Evident through the retiring of Partner First - launched to herald a new era post-split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in late 2015 - HP has created a modern-day blueprint for success via the supply chain.

Effective 1 November for commercial partners - with retail partners expected to transition in the second half of 2021 - Amplify houses two distinct tracks in Synergy and Power, retiring legacy statuses such as Platinum, Gold and Silver in the process.