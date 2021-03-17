ST Engineering and Google Cloud team up on solutions for sensitive workloads

Credit: Google Cloud

ST Engineering is partnering up with Google Cloud to develop secure cloud solutions for local customers dealing with workloads that involve confidential and sensitive data.



The Singapore-based engineering group, which provides end-to-end cloud and data services among its broad services portfolio, plans on using the infrastructure, software, data and security solutions Google Cloud brings to the table to underpin the capabilities of its own secure cloud offering.



Specifically, the companies are collaborating on exploring and developing solutions that will let Singapore-based organisations in regulated industries with stringent security and privacy requirements run digital services securely in a cloud environment located and operated in Singapore.



“We want to help customers realise delivery of seamless digital services on a resilient secure cloud which meets their requirements around compliance and risk mitigation, digital sovereignty, mission-critical solutions, secure data storage, and operational security,” Ravinder Singh, ST Engineering technology and innovation group chief and president of defence and public security operating officer, said.

“Collaborating with Google Cloud to deliver secure cloud solutions in our data centres enables us to achieve this and adds to the suite of end-to-end cloud and data services that we offer to customers,” he added.



For Google Cloud Asia Pacific public sector managing director Paul Wilson, the collaboration reflects the shared commitment of ST Engineering and the cloud vendor to work with customers in regulated industries to accelerate their digital transformation.

“ST Engineering has a strong track record serving customers in regulated industries with its capabilities in professional and managed services, security and modern application transformation in both private and public clouds, while Google Cloud is an approved cloud service provider evaluated and selected by the Government Technology Agency to work with government agencies in Singapore,” he said.



“It is also a pioneer in ‘zero trust’ security and in deploying innovative approaches for protecting and securing networks worldwide.



“Regulated industries shouldn’t have to choose between security, performance and innovation. Our work with ST Engineering will help advance Singapore customers’ digital transformation strategies, helping them unlock new capabilities and power their most complex workloads with speed and reliability,” he added.

In February, Cloud4C partnered with Google Cloud to build a centre of excellence (CoE) based on SAP and Anthos technologies, amid plans to drive digital transformation deployments at enterprise level.

The CoE was aimed at helping to support businesses modernise mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications, leveraging the provider’s expanded SAP services portfolio in the process.



Through leveraging Anthos - launched to the market in April 2019 - customers could also modernise apps while building cloud-native apps within a Google Cloud environment.