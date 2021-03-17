Aircall launches new partner program

VoIP vendor’s new program will allow partners to build, launch and grow their apps.

Aircall's Fred Viet Credit: Aircall

Cloud-based phone and contact centre solutions vendor Aircall has launched a new partner program to help partners develop their own applications.

The program follows the launch of Aircall’s developer site in June last year and its App Marketplace at the end of 2019.

According to the vendor, the new program will allow the developer site and Aircall's App Marketplace to live under one umbrella partner program.

The vendor also claimed that partners will have access to the Aircall support team.

“As a result of the ongoing adjustment to remote work over the past year, we've seen more growth within our ecosystem than ever before," said Raphael Assaraf, manager of App Ecosystems at Aircall.

"Above all else, we want to make sure that our partners feel supported during a chaotic time for many businesses who are trying to plan for the future and set their teams up for success.



"By joining forces with our partners, we're excited to grow alongside each other and offer integrations with our voice platform that expand the ways in which we communicate."

The launch follows Aircall’s recent moves into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney last month and signing an agreement with Tradewinds master agent last September.

After announcing the office opening, Aircall hired former Amazon Web Services (AWS) GSI partner success head for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Fred Viet as its new A/NZ regional sales director.