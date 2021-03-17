IBM unveils Singapore testbed for 5G and emerging tech

There are seven focus areas being explored via the studio.

Credit: IBM

IBM has partnered up with Samsung Electronics and digital network operator M1 to launch what is being referred to as an ‘Industry 4.0 Studio,’ designed to be a testing ground for advanced 5G and other emerging technologies.



Broadly, the Singapore studio is designed to combine 5G connectivity with artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud and edge computing capabilities to develop and test innovative Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises in Singapore and across the region.



According to the companies, the studio simulates operational use cases that demonstrate how businesses can harness the power of hybrid cloud and AI technologies, and advanced 5G capabilities, to transform critical operations and drive new value.



Supported by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority – as part of Singapore’s 5G efforts – the tech hub is hosting the country’s first 5G Industry 4.0 trial, testing real-world applications that can be applied in the manufacturing sector.



“5G is a potential game changer for Industry 4.0,” said Lew Chuen Hong, IMDA chief executive. “It is the critical connectivity layer that can enable smart manufacturing. I would like to congratulate IBM for the opening of its 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 Studio here in Singapore.

“It is important for Singapore to be the place where innovative 5G solutions can be developed and deployed globally. A strong 5G ecosystem will provide more opportunities for businesses and our people.

“We will work with industry to forge ahead with 5G, as we architect Singapore’s digital future,” he added.



Specifically, there are seven focus areas being explored via the studio, including visual recognition solutions using IBM Maximo Visual Inspection, acoustic insights, augmented reality (AR), automated guided vehicles and collaborative robots and container-based applications with continuous monitoring.



The studio’s launch comes as IBM works with Samsung and M1 on use cases designed to deliver solutions that take advantage 5G connectivity, Samsung’s standalone 5G network solutions and mobile devices, combined with IBM’s hybrid cloud, edge computing and AI technologies, as well as M1’s engineering and network services expertise.



Built on Red Hat OpenShift, the Industry 4.0 use cases, which involve the design and integration of 5G Standalone (SA) solutions and formulation of 5G test cases to meet regulatory requirements, employ IBM’s AI solutions for visual and acoustic analysis and augmented reality technologies.

The launch of the studio is the next step in Samsung and IBM’s global strategic partnership to advance 5G and edge industry innovation through enterprise networks and cross collaboration with global mobile operators.



“5G presents an enormous opportunity for enterprises to drive new value and transform their operations to harness the next era of industrial connectivity,” IBM Asia Pacific general manager Brenda Harvey said. “This project builds on IBM’s longstanding strategic partnership with Samsung, and a shared vision with M1 and IMDA, to help businesses tap into emerging hybrid cloud and AI technologies that will define their future success.

“It is crucial these businesses have an opportunity to test and evaluate these technological investments, and we are committed to working shoulder to shoulder with them to ensure they make the best decisions that will truly propel their businesses forward," she added.

