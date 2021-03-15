Behind FPT’s new consulting business and digital transformation focus

Truong Gia Binh (FPT) Credit: FPT

Vietnam-headquartered IT services group FPT is aiming to build out its digital business ecosystem with the recent launch of its new digital transformation consulting subsidiary FPT Digital.



The company revealed the launch of the new business, the eighth member company of FPT Corporation, in late February, saying at the time that it could provide digital transformation roadmap consulting services for businesses while at the same time promoting new initiatives and innovative business models.



The move reflects FPT Corporation’s decision to shift its focus to the digital transformation market after two decades as a major player in the Southeast Asian IT services industry.

The new business makes use of the latest technologies and business models, as well as the broader group’s own digital transformation methodology, called FPT Digital Kaizen. It is hoped this combination will position FPT Digital well to advise customers on new digital transformation roadmaps and new digital initiatives that address various business needs.



Broadly, the move was part of the company’s efforts to enrich its digital business ecosystem, providing end-to-end IT solutions, from consulting to implementation.



“As technologies bridge the gap in the market, new business models are putting pressure on traditional firms, forcing them to reinvent themselves or adapt to sustain," FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh said.



“The launch of FPT Digital would enable us to assist our customers more comprehensively, helping them maximise operation efficiency and enhance end-user experiences.

“As an independent consulting company, FPT Digital would evaluate and propose the best products and services for our customers’ digital transformation journey,” he added.



The FPT Digital subsidiary’s services encompass three main areas: comprehensive digital transformation consulting; digital human resources consulting; and information technology (IT) systems consulting. The comprehensive digital transformation consulting offering assists in implementing a digital transformation roadmap, and includes guidance on deployment, use of investment resources and types of evaluation methods.

The digital human resource consulting offering is an advisory service to help businesses build a digital culture, manage human resource change, develop a workforce that is willing and proactive for the transformation, maintenance and continuous improvement of the innovation capacity of a business in the long term.



As for IT system development consulting service, it can help businesses digitise information and processes, develop and consolidate information technology infrastructure systems and create a solid foundation for their digital transformation journey.



FPT said in February it hoped that the establishment of the FPT Digital subsidiary would boost revenue in digital transformation consulting, creating momentum for its technology consulting services segment in general in the upcoming future.

In 2020, FPT's digital transformation revenue reached at least VND 3,219 billion, an increase of 31 per cent over the same period the year prior.

In January, FPT Software opened a new office in Hyderabad with plans underway to create a Global Delivery Centre and recruit more than 1000 technology professionals with services expertise within the next three years.

In going to market as the largest technology provider in Vietnam, the Hanoi-based business was seeking to replicate similar success from Indian outsourcing giants such as Infosys, Tata Consulting Services and Wipro, adding to a global footprint of over 50 offices across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

