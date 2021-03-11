Fortinet updates Engage partner program

The vendor claims the updates will bring partners “additional flexibility and revenue growth”.

Credit: Fortinet

Network and content security vendor Fortinet has revealed updates to its Engage partner program, bringing new models and offerings to partners, as well as new specialisations and training updates.



Dubbed 'Engage 2.0', the partner program, which caters to integrators, managed security services providers (MSSP) and cloud partners, includes updates which, broadly, bring partners “additional flexibility and revenue growth”, the vendor claimed.

As part of the changes, cloud partners will be eligible for the Engage Select Cloud Business Model, which offers additional discounts on licensing models, including BYOL (bring your own licence) and pay-as-you-go, as well access to the vendor’s cloud-native cloud workload protect service FortiCWP and its developer network.

As for MSSPs and service providers (SP), Fortinet is also introducing new consumption models for its FortiSIEM, FortiEDR, FortiClient, FortiSOAR, FortiAI and FortiDeceptor offerings.

While the vendor has not provided any specifics about the new consumptions models, the vendor claimed MSSPs and SPs will be able to quickly deploy security services for customers at a lower cost.

Additionally, the vendor has not broken out specific details surrounding updates to Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) training program, or its eight-level Certification programs, but it claimed that partners will be able to meet more compliance requirements as a result.

Three new specialisations are also being introduced to the program: zero trust access; operational technology; and security operations.

In a Q&A posted on Fortinet’s website, the vendor’s VP of Americas channel Jon Bove said the new specialisations have been introduced for areas that have been driving customer demand.

"The introduction of these new specialisations is representative of the rapidly growing market areas that customers are searching for expertise on," he said.



These specialisations were teased last year when the vendor overhauled its global partner program.

That update saw Fortinet replace its old tiers of Authorised, Silver, Gold and Platinum with Advocate, Select, Advanced and Expert.

Alongside the tier changes, Fortinet also allowed partners to “customise” their Fortinet support to match their business model, which have been split into the partner program’s three categories.

Fortinet has been contacted for more details on the specifics of the partner program updates.