Channel contributes to 116% growth in HPE GreenLake Cloud Services

Keith White (HPE) Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has given some insight into its channel momentum, claiming it drove Greenlake cloud services growth by 116 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.

This involves HPE partners across many categories, including channel, colocation, distributor, independent software vendors, service providers, and systems integrators.

The vendor said the GreenLake Cloud Services business has more than US$4.5 billion in total contract value, growing its annual revenue run rate by 27 per cent year-on-year. HPE launched its GreenLake Cloud Services platform in June last year to more than 700 partners globally.

“As the market leader in hybrid and on-premises cloud services, HPE continues to innovate to bring HPE GreenLake and the cloud experience to a broader set of customers for their digital transformation and modernisation efforts – at the edge, colocation facility, or datacentre,” HPE GreenLake cloud services SVP and general manager Keith White said.

“The HPE partner ecosystem plays a central role in our success, and partners of all types are embedding HPE GreenLake into their business models and offerings to deliver an agile as-a-service experience to their clients.”

On top of this, HPE GreenLake has also reached new agreements with Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro and Tech Data to integrate GreenLake cloud services into the distributors' marketplaces, enabling partners to access quoting, ordering and invoicing of pre-configured and pre-priced GreenLake services.

HPE is also collaborating with Equinix to offer a range of as-a-service solutions.

Additionally, HPE has revealed a raft of new GreenLake cloud services for virtual machines, containers, and bare metal management with scalable, modular entry points specifically tailored to mid-market businesses - starting from 100 VMs to 600 VMs.

A new simplified billing experience has also been launched on HPE GreenLake Central, looking at aiding partners in selling, billing and capacity planning.

New enhanced features have been added to the HPE GreenLake for Aruba offering within the HPE Partner Ready for Networking Program, drawing closer alignment with HPE GreenLake featuring higher rebate levels and provides partners an opportunity to generate incremental revenue over the life of the engagement.

As an added benefit, partners will work with an assigned Aruba Customer Success Manager to help their customers derive maximum value from their investment.