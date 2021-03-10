SAP Southeast Asia customer experience head takes Indochina reins

Atul Tuli (SAP) Credit: SAP

Atul Tuli, SAP’s vice president and head of customer experience for Southeast Asia, has been named as the vendor’s new Indochina managing director.

Verena Siow, who has been SAP's Southeast Asia president and managing director since late last year, was previously the vendor's managing director for the Indochina region.



In his new role, Tuli will lead and manage business growth and operations for SAP Indochina, the region including Thailand, Cambodia, Nepal and the Maldives, among other countries.

“The Indochina region presents economic growth opportunities,” Tuli said. “In Thailand, the government launched the Thailand 4.0 initiative as part of their push into the digital economy and grow industries of the future.

“We are also seeing an uptake of digital transformation in industries such as Telco, Public Sector, Utilities and Manufacturing. I am thrilled to help our customers and partners thrive and succeed in the digital economy,” he added.

A 25-year veteran in the regional IT industry, Tui joined SAP in 2019 as vice president and head of customer experience in the Southeast Asia market.



Prior to joining SAP, Tuli was Asia and India regional vice president for Salesforce, a position he held for close to four years. He also spent several years with Oracle, including as senior sales director within the vendor’s Asia Pacific Cx Cloud team.

Currently based in Thailand, Tuli has also done time with Microsoft and NCR Corporation India, among other organisations.

In the last 10 years or so, Tuli has had a particular focus on enterprise cloud solutions, a factor that is likely to serve him well heading up SAP’s Indochina business.

“SAP Indochina is an integral part of SAP South East Asia’s growth strategy,” said Siow. “We remain focused and committed to supporting our customers with technology solutions that can elevate their business for the long term. I am confident that Atul’s deep industry experience and understanding of the diverse Indochina region will be a key driver in accelerating our customers’ business transformation and contributing to their success,” she added.

In June last year, SAP announced a series of changes to its partner programs, saying at the time that they would put partners at the centre of the company's drive to improve customer success.



The changes included a new broad area called "customer success" within SAP, which involved a move away from just sales targets but focus on taking care of the customer, SAP chief partner officer Karl Fahrbach told sister publication Reseller News from SAP's global partner summit last year.

