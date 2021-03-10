Sphere Technologies partners up with Vertiv in Brunei

Teoh Wooi Keat (Vertiv) Credit: Vertiv

Brunei-based critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider Sphere Technologies has inked a deal with Vertiv that will see it act as a distributor for the IT infrastructure vendor in the country.



Sphere Technologies specialises in data centre consultancy, design, construction, installation and management services, as well as support and maintenance of data centres and other IT services.



The new agreement with Vertiv sees Sphere Technologies add the US-based vendor’s full range of solutions to its portfolio, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions and thermal management solutions, along with IT and edge solutions for core and edge data centres.

It is hoped the addition of the Vertiv portfolio will see Sphere Technologies grow its business in Brunei.

“We are very excited with this new partnership with Vertiv, which is a trusted name in the industry,” Sphere Technology Eric Tong said. “Having [Vertiv’s] product portfolio is an excellent addition to our offerings and we look forward to better addressing our customers’ requirements with this partnership."



For Vertiv, the deal means the vendor can further expand its reach across a broader spectrum of customers in the country, with a focus on areas such as retail, banking, healthcare, education and government.



“The new partnership with Sphere Technologies is a great way to kick off 2021,” said Teoh Wooi Keat, country manager of Vertiv for Malaysia, his remit also including Brunei. “This is particularly timely with the surge in demand for IT solutions as many businesses – both enterprises and small business – move online to cope with the new normal.

“We look forward to the support and expertise of Sphere Technology that will allow us to help more customers in Brunei,” he added.



The Sphere Technologies deal comes nearly a year after Vertiv signed a distribution agreement with Innovix in Malaysia to drive data centre and infrastructure solutions through the channel.



Building on a long-term partnership in Singapore, the alliance offered Innovix access to the entire suite of Vertiv offerings, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management solutions and edge infrastructure solutions.