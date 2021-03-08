Azure VMware Solution comes to Singapore

Was made generally available in September last year.

Microsoft has launched availability for its Azure VMware Solution (AVS) in its Southeast Asia (Singapore) cloud region.



The vendor’s Azure VMware Solution is designed to — in Microsoft’s own words — enable users to “seamlessly extend or migrate their existing on-premises VMware applications to Azure without the cost, effort or risk of re-architecting applications or retooling operations".



Microsoft made its AVS offering generally available in September last year, the service becoming open to partners across Southeast Asia, India and the wider Asia Pacific market.



Since announcing initial availability in US East, US West, West Europe and Australia, the company has made the solution available in the Japan East, UK South, Canada Central, North US, and North Europe (Dublin) Azure regions.



Now, Microsoft’s Southeast Asia (Singapore) region has been invited to the Azure VMware Solution party, with Singapore-based partners able to access the solution locally.

The solution, which was made generally available following an initial trial in the US, utilises existing VMware technology, including VMware vSphere, HCX, NSX-T and vSAN, as well as the optional add-on of VMware HCX Enterprise, and allows bulk live migrations and older on-premises versions of vSphere to move onto newer iterations.



“The goal of Azure VMware Solution has always been to deliver the best, most secure, most functional cloud of choice for our customers,” Eric Lockard, corporate vice president of Azure Specialised Workloads, wrote in a blog post at the time.

“Azure VMware Solution has been engineered as a core Azure compute service to deliver you the speed, scale, and high availability of our global infrastructure. With a focus on simplicity the solution features a unified Azure portal experience, and seamless access to other Azure resources,” he added.