Westcon-Comstor takes on ExtraHop portfolio in key Asian markets

Westcon-Comstor further builds out its cyber security portfolio in Asia.

Westcon-Comstor has signed a distribution agreement with network detection and response solutions vendor ExtraHop for key Asian markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.



The deal works to enhance Westcon-Comstor’s cyber security offering to companies in the region as the business landscape grapples with an ongoing increase in cyber attack activity.

“Network detection and response is rapidly emerging as a must-have capability in modern security operations, and ExtraHop’s platform is attractive to new partners with clients across all industries,” ExtraHop global channels vice president Mark Fitzmaurice said.

“We believe Westcon-Comstor has the reach, relationships, and drive to help accelerate ExtraHop’s business growth in Singapore and across APAC [Asia Pacific],” he added.

According to Westcon-Comstor APAC executive vice president Patrick Aronson, the deal comes as the global distributor sees growing demand for network detection and response (NDR) solutions in the market.



“Demand for SaaS [software-as-a-service]-based NDR solutions grows daily, and we are continually investing in market-leading technologies that help our partners to build out security-focused aspects of their portfolio” Aronson said.



“Our reseller partners will greatly benefit by adding ExtraHop Reveal(x) to their range of solutions,” he added, referring to ExtraHop’s SaaS-based network detection and response solution.



The agreement sees Westcon-Comstor further build out its cyber security portfolio in the local region. In December last year, Broadcom appointed Westcon as an authorised distributor of its Symantec product line in Asia Pacific, picking up channel responsibilities for the security vendor following its acquisition in mid-2019.

