Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group taps Google Cloud in digital push

Axton Salim (Salim Group) and Megawaty Khie (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Salim Group - one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia - has partnered with Google Cloud to realise digital transformation ambitions through the deployment of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications.

Headquartered in Jakarta, the organisation oversees companies in which the Salim family hold majority ownership, with assets including Indofood Sukses Makmur - the world's biggest instant noodle producer - and Bogasari, a large flour-milling operation. With presence across a range of industries and markets, the business currently employs “hundreds of thousands of people”, spearheaded by Anthoni Salim as CEO.

The partnership is centred around Google Cloud supporting Salim in efforts to “orchestrate and synchronise” digital transformation processes, leveraging big data and analytics capabilities in the process. Specifically, the collaboration will result in the business rolling out new cloud-based technologies - such as advanced AI and ML applications - across the wider organisation to help “support new digital business models.”

“Salim Group believes in the importance of data,” said Axton Salim, executive director of Salim Group. “We are very excited to be partnering with Google Cloud to embark on this transformative journey. With Google Cloud’s experience in big data and analytics, we see them as a partner that is capable in assisting Salim Group’s business goals now and into the future.”

The partnership follows the official launch of a new region in Jakarta - unveiled in June 2020 - in a landmark move designed to help businesses overcome traditional barriers to cloud adoption in Indonesia.

The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) - first communicated to the market in October 2018 - comes with the vendor’s standard set of services, including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine and Cloud SQL, alongside Cloud Storage, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Bigtable and BigQuery.

Representing the first GCP region in Indonesia - and ninth in Asia Pacific - the launch kicked off with three cloud zones from the start, enabling high availability workloads across the country. Collectively, Google Cloud now offers 24 regions and 73 zones across 17 countries worldwide.

“The work we’re doing with Salim Group represents what’s possible when we apply the transformative power of the cloud to traditional businesses and industries, and we’re honoured to help them solve their complex business and technology challenges and accelerate their data-led innovation,” added Megawaty Khie, country director of Indonesia at Google Cloud.