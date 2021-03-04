Snowflake appoints Jon Robertson as APJ president

Previously held roles at EMC, SAP and M3i in Japan and APJ markets.

Jon Robertson (Snowflake) Credit: Snowflake

Cloud data warehouse company Snowflake has appointed VMware veteran Jon Robertson to the newly created role of Asia Pacific and Japan president.

Robertson will be responsible for driving the adoption and expansion of Snowflake’s Data Cloud in the regional market, including ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand. He previously spent the past 14 years with VMware in Japan, most recently serving as the vendor’s country general manager.

The Canadian-born lead also held roles in sales and field management at EMC, SAP and M3i in Japan and APJ markets.

“Jon brings extensive knowledge of the local market and a strong track record of success in the cloud computing industry to both the Snowflake team and our customers in the APJ region,” Snowflake chief revenue officer Chris Degnan said. “Jon’s leadership and expertise will expand Snowflake’s footprint and empower local enterprises to mobilise their data for business value.”

Robertson added that he would continue the Warren Buffet-backed company's “commitment of putting customers first, within [its] local APJ organisations”.

The appointment comes seven months after Snowflake made a blockbuster filing for its initial public offering, with its valuation reaching US$12 billion in the preceding month.

Last year, Snowflake also launched its first global partner program, which included resale and managed service provider programs, alongside a program for technology partners to expand their offerings. The company initially started with a referral program but decided to pivot to a formalised rebates structure.