Confluent signs up Ingram Micro in Asia, drives enterprise event streaming

Derk Van Ogtrop (Confluent), Damien Wong (Confluent), Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) and Eunice Lau (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Confluent has partnered with Ingram Micro to deliver event streaming platform services to customers via the channel, centred around the core markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong.



With plans in place to extend to other Asian markets later this year, the alliance centres around partners leveraging a platform which operates across multiple environments, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud.

“Our agreement with Ingram Micro is an important milestone in supporting the increasing demand for event streaming platforms in Asia,“ said Damien Wong, vice president of Asia Pacific at Confluent. “Through this relationship more companies in Singapore - and further throughout Asia in the near future - will be able to harness the full power of data in motion at massive scale.”

Since starting out in Asia Pacific during 2018, Confluent has expanded reach to include offices in Singapore, Australia, India, Hong Kong and South Korea. Current customers in Singapore and across the wider region include Bank Rakyat Indonesia, DBS Bank and Singapore Exchange (SGX).

“Ingram Micro will leverage our position as a market leader in value distribution with a vast infrastructure and go-to-market (GTM) expertise, to deliver a joint strategy in Singapore and the rest of Asia, helping organisations solve fundamental problems and enacting true transformation via event streaming,” added Francis Choo, vice president and country chief executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong at Ingram Micro.