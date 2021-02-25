Singapore’s Accredify hooks up with IBM in digital health play

The deal with IBM is a precursor to the extension of the company's Digital Health Passport solution beyond Singapore and into the broader Asia Pacific region

Credit: Dreamstime

Singapore-headquartered document lifecycle management software vendor Accredify has struck a deal with IBM to integrate the latter’s Digital Health Pass into the Accredify Digital Health Passport offering.



Accredify’s Digital Health Passport was created in partnership with SGInnovate at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when Singapore’s migrant workers started to become infected. The Digital Health Passport solution was used to assist in the issuance of verifiable COVID-19 discharge memos to the affected workers in July 2020.

The discharge memos were used to certify the foreign workers’ COVID-19 health status to facilitate their re-entry into the workforce and dormitories. Within six months, discharge memos issued using Accredify’s solution were verified more than 4 million times across multiple locations in Singapore, according to the company.



“SGInnovate recognised that a fast, reliable and scalable solution would need to be quickly deployed to replace the then paper-based medical documents as the pandemic escalated,” SGInnovate CEO Dr Lim Jui said. “We took immediate action by approaching Accredify to launch a digital health mobile app that leverages blockchain technology to securely manage and automate the verification of digital records.



“Seeing the immense benefits such as ease of mind and convenience that the Accredify Digital Health Passport brings to healthcare professionals, patients and travellers today, we look forward to greater Deep Tech-driven outcomes achieved through the IBM-Accredify collaboration,” he added.



The new deal with IBM sees the local independent software vendor (ISV), which also sells its solutions through the channel via its partner program, collaborate with Big Blue to help enable safe overseas travels and a safe return to work for organisations and their employees. It could also help in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the company said.

IBM’s Digital Health Pass, part of the company’s Watson Works, is designed to provide organisations with a computationally intelligent way to bring people back to a physical location, such as a workplace, school, stadium or airline flight.



Built on IBM Blockchain technology, the solution is designed to enable organisations to verify health credentials for employees, customers and visitors entering their site based on criteria specified by the organisation.



"Since the onset of the pandemic, many organisations relied on simple COVID-19 screenings, such as self-reported health surveys, to support re-entry to workplaces and other public and private institutions," IBM Watson Health emerging business networks global vice president Eric Piscini said.

"Now, as testing becomes more prevalent and vaccine distribution accelerates, we are expanding the availability of IBM Digital Health Pass with Accredify so that credentials created on one platform will be recognised by the other to create a seamless experience for individuals as they seek to travel across borders,” he added.



According to Accredify CEO and co-founder Quah Zheng Wei, the deal with IBM is a precursor to the extension of the company's Digital Health Passport solution beyond Singapore and into the broader Asia Pacific region.



“After observing the success of Accredify’s Digital Health Passport in Singapore, we knew this was a sustainable solution that would support the recommencement of cross-border travel and workforce re-entry. We look forward to working together with IBM to replicate Accredify’s Digital Health Passport’s success in other countries in the Asia Pacific region,” he said.

