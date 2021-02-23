Microsoft adds more Asian languages to Azure Cognitive Services Translator

In addition to Khmer, Lao and Myanmar, the other languages added to the service include Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Azeri, Nepali and Tigrinya.

Khmer, Lao and Myanmar (Burmese) are among nine new languages that have been added to Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services Translator text translation service, which is now available in 83 different languages.



The Azure Cognitive Services Translator can be used to translate to and from any of 70-plus text translation languages.

The vendor’s Neural Machine Translation (NMT) offering, which provides high-quality artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machine translations, is available as the default using the third version (V3) of Translator when a neural system is available.



Translator can also be used in conjunction with Custom Translator to build neural translation systems that Microsoft claims can understand the terminology used within business and industry, and with Microsoft Speech Service to add speech translation to business apps.



The Text Translation service, to which the new languages have been added, is available using the Translate operation to, or from, any of the languages available in Translator.

“With the addition of these nine new languages, Microsoft Translator text translation is now available in 83 different languages, with additional dialects being available in languages like French and Portuguese and multiple writing systems being available in languages like Chinese and Serbian,” Microsoft said in a blog post.



“These languages are available now in the Microsoft Translator apps, Office, and Translator for Bing to translate text to or from any of the 83 languages. To add text translation to your own applications, websites, tools, or any solution requiring multi-language support you can use Translator, an Azure Cognitive Service.

“You can also use Azure Cognitive Services Speech to get speech-to-text translations into these nine languages,” the company said.

The new languages join several other ASEAN languages already available on Azure’s Translate service, including Filipino, Malay, Thai and Vietnamese.