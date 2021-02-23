Exclusive Networks to distribute Okta in key ASEAN markets

The new agreement will see Exclusive Networks add Okta’s workforce identity solutions to its existing ecosystem of cyber security tools.

Brad Gray (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks has signed an agreement to distribute Okta's products and services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.



The US-headquartered identity and access management solution vendor’s technology is designed to give organisations the ability to accurately authenticate employees wherever they are – an increasingly invaluable capability as COVID-19 continues to keep many people working from home.



The new agreement will see the distributor add Okta’s workforce identity solutions to its existing ecosystem of cyber security tools, offering enterprise clients the ability to secure their remote and on-premises workforce.



“The COVID-19 pandemic and associated work-from-home requirements has led to a significant increase in end-users accessing company-level information online from different locations,” Exclusive Networks Asia Pacific senior vice president Brad Gray said.



“The need to authenticate multiple users quickly, accurately, and securely has now become a must in order to protect businesses, partners, clients and employees from malicious hackers and other cybersecurity dangers.

“Okta’s workforce identity solutions provide this protection and are the perfect complement to Exclusive Networks’ burgeoning ecosystem of cybersecurity solutions, allowing us to truly provide end-point protection for enterprises of all sizes,” he added.



While the Okta deal focuses specifically on Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam specifically, the distributor said that by leveraging its local network of over 20 offices in the Asia Pacific region, it will work with resellers and systems integrators to ensure companies in Southeast Asia have robust workforce identity protection.



The deal comes as Okta continues to refine its channel approach, with the vendor last year launching two new Partner Connect specialisations for hybrid IT and customer identity, claiming at the time they would help partners become trusted advisors across every market.



According to Okta, the two specialisations are specifically designed for services delivery partners and represent two rapidly growing areas of Okta’s business.



Services delivery partners need to meet training, certification and deployment requirements to achieve these new specialisations, the company said in October last year.



The two new areas of focus coincided with a surge in global partner momentum for the company, which had at the time seen an increase of over 400 per cent in its global channel partner ecosystem over the prior two years.