Dell eyes new local jobs after Singapore innovation hub launch

Dell Technologies is set to welcome a host of new local jobs after officially launching a new Global Innovation Hub (GIH) in Singapore – the first of its kind outside of the United States.



The technology vendor said that the establishment of the hub has created more than 160 job opportunities in emerging technologies in Singapore.

The company plans to recruit a variety of research and development (R&D) roles, including designers, developers and strategists, all of which are expected to be recruited this year.



All new hires for the GIH are set to be based in Singapore and will drive research and development programs for customers and partners worldwide, the vendor said.



The establishment of the GIH in Singapore, the company’s first such innovation centre to be situated outside of the company’s global US headquarters, is the result of a three-year, US$50 million investment by the company.

Of the total investment, US$23 million (around S$30 million) will be invested this year.



Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing, inaugurated the official opening of the new hub, which has been launched under the Dell Technologies Digital Future – Made in Singapore initiative.



The Dell Technologies Digital Future – Made in Singapore initiative aims to drive made-in-Singapore solutions for the vendor’s partners and customers worldwide.



“Singapore is globally recognised as an internationally vibrant business, technology and thriving R&D hub,” Dell Technologies Globa Digital Cities and Asia Pacific and Japan president Amit Midha said. “Our Digital Future – Made in Singapore initiative further supports Singapore’s unique standing by driving digital innovations developed in Singapore to the world.

“We’re very excited to unveil our global innovation hub as part of this initiative that will allow us to ideate, experiment and co-create meaningful digital solutions for our global customer and partner ecosystem.

“The Dell Technologies Global Innovation Hub in Singapore supported by talented local professionals will allow us to further contribute to the country’s growth and develop innovative products and solutions in emerging technologies to serve the wider regional and global markets,” he added.

The initiative, supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), will see the new GIH focus on advancing multiple growth areas for digital transformation, including augmented and mixed reality, data analytics, cloud-native, cyber security and edge computing.

The GIH also accommodates a specialised team responsible for enhancing user experiences through innovation and houses Dell Technologies’ existing R&D facilities in Singapore, such as the Singapore Design Centre, which is responsible for global product design and development of key product categories such as monitors and client peripherals.

Additionally, the new facility includes a hardware prototyping lab dedicated to product design and innovation, and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ‘Experience Zone’ – aimed at supporting AI understanding and adoption.



For DISG vice president and head Ang Chin Tah, Dell Technologies' new local hub reflects the company’s confidence in Singapore as an attractive R&D location, which brings with it access to talent and a ready ecosystem of partners locally and throughout the broader region.

“Dell Technologies will create meaningful jobs for Singaporeans across design, strategy, research and product development. These in turn support our efforts in building a Smart Nation and a strong digital economy,” he said.



The launch of the hub follows the recent launch of a tech skills accelerator initiative by the vendor to help train up to 3,000 fresh graduates, mid-career professionals and students in Singapore with knowledge and skills in cloud computing, data protection and management, data science, and big data analytics over the next two years.



The two-part initiative comprises a training and enablement opportunity for Singapore-based Dell Technologies’ partner and customer firms, and a collaboration with the Singapore Management University on a cloud-native focused curriculum for its students.



“The world needs technology now more than ever. In encouraging the adoption of digital solutions and new technologies, strengthening our product and process innovation system, and engaging the talent pipeline, we believe that we are paving the path for a more resilient, progressive, inclusive and sustainable economy,” Midha said.