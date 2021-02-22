TCS builds on cloud expertise to carve out specialist AWS unit

Division will offer end-to-end services and solutions specific to cloud migration, application and data modernisation, delivered via managed services

Credit: Dreamstime

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a dedicated business unit specialising in Amazon Web Services (AWS), building on an existing alliance to drive cloud migration across the enterprise.



Under the banner of TCS AWS Business Unit, the division will operate as a “full-stack, multidisciplinary group” offering end-to-end services and solutions specific to cloud migration, application and data modernisation, delivered via managed services.

The Mumbai-based global system integrator (GSI) holds a range of AWS designations, including Premier Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider Partner and Public Sector Partner in addition to Solution Provider, and Well Architected Partner certifications.

“We are bringing together all our different capabilities and transformational solutions under one dedicated business unit to help our customers with their innovation and business transformation needs using AWS,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, group head of Business and Technology Services at TCS.

As outlined by Ramanujam, specialised teams within the unit will help customers “accelerate and automate” the different stages of cloud migration, supported by TCS' DATOM consulting framework for data estate modernisation. This is in addition to increased access to products such as Cloud Counsel and iCMC, a decision support engine for sequencing applications for modernisation and migration.

To accelerate and streamline application modernisation - which includes mainframe-based systems - the division will also leverage TCS’ MasterCraft suite of software engineering tools, alongside Modernisation Propeller via a library of pre-defined industry-specific microservices and API templates.

“The TCS AWS Business Unit will help our shared customers leverage the power of AWS to rapidly innovate and reimagine their businesses,” added Matt Garman, vice president of Sales and Marketing at AWS.

The launch comes weeks after Star Alliance unveiled plans to migrate all IT infrastructure to AWS, leveraging partner expertise from TCS amid plans to “reduce costs and enhance performance”.

As reported by Channel Asia, the world's largest global airline alliance is currently in the process of migrating all data, platforms and business-critical applications to AWS, in addition to closing data centre operations to reduce infrastructure total cost of ownership by 25 per cent.

Motivated by a desire to become more agile as an organisation, the 26-member alliance is leveraging key technologies such as analytics, security, managed databases, storage and machine learning, with the aim of providing real-time insights to enhance travel experience post-pandemic. Star Alliance members include Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand and Thai Airways, alongside Air China, Air India and Asiana Airlines among others.

Meanwhile in January, the Filipino team at TCS took home the Partner Value (Enterprise) honours during the Channel Asia Innovation Awards, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across Southeast Asia.

TCS won the award for shaping the IT strategies of leading enterprise customers in the Philippines, leveraging SAP technologies to drive transformation agendas at Manila Water, Globe Telecom and Ayala Land Incorporated.

Spearheaded by almost 5000 employees across Metro Manila and Pampanga, TCS assumed a lead role in building out technology roadmaps across multiple industry sectors, delivering advisory services to help streamline operations, enhance customer experience levels and optimise critical business processes.