UK security vendor Bluedog targets Philippines with distribution pact, opens second SOC

UK-based Bluedog Security Monitoring has signed an agreement with IT Security Distribution (ITSDI) to roll out managed detection and response offerings via the channel in the Philippines, supported by a second security operations centre (SOC) launch in Manila.

Operating as an ISO27001 certified vendor, the business - which is headquartered in London - specialises in Office 365 monitoring which can be activated remotely in response to the pandemic.

Terms of the distribution alliance will see ITSDI offer Bluedog’s entire range of services across the country with the aim of expanding reach in financial services and outsourcing sectors.

“Cyber security is a growing problem for businesses in the Philippines, particularly those in financial services,” said Paul Lomax, co-founder of Bluedog. “The country has numerous small banks which are struggling with compliance and many thousands of outsourcing firms which need to reassure overseas customers.

“Our business model and the location of our centre in Manila allow us to offer the type of advanced cyber monitoring services which would otherwise be out of reach for many Asian businesses, or indeed for smaller firms in the West. By recruiting and training local staff, we are also helping the country to expand its skills base and build a home-grown cyber industry.”

Bluedog currently employs more than 30 employees at its SOC in Manila with plans in place to open a second centre during the next 12 months, creating approximately 20 new roles in the process. This will be supported by expanding the Bluedog Training Academy which helps local graduates develop cyber skills.

“We are pleased to offer Bluedog’s services in the Philippines and believe they could solve some key challenges for companies here,” added Luichi Robles, president of ITSDI. “Security concerns are greatest in the banking and financial services sector and Bluedog’s managed detection and response service offers an affordable solution.

“As most businesses use Microsoft, the Office 365 monitoring is ideal for firms in all sectors, especially with the move to home working, allowing them to see what is going on within their network, identify any breaches and provide a rapid response.”

With offices in Manila and Cebu City, ITSDI supplies products and services from over 20 vendors across the Philippines. The latest agreement also expands Bluedog’s distribution network which spans the UK, Middle East, India, Singapore and Australia markets.