Bank Islam drives digital agenda with TM One in Malaysia

Credit: Dreamstime

Bank Islam has appointed TM One as preferred digital partner amid plans to accelerate transformation efforts and move away from “traditional banking” approaches across Malaysia.

Terms of the alliance will see TM One - operating as the enterprise and public sector division of Telekom Malaysia - roll out digital solutions and professional services to optimise business operations, underpinned by cloud, cyber security, big data analytics and data centre solutions.

The aim is to enhance Bank Islam's IT infrastructure while also boosting Centre for Digital Experience (CDX) digital banking products, with the provider’s Cloud Alpha services also set to play a pivotal role in organisational change efforts.

“We are fully aware that digital transformation, data security and protection are the top priority, especially for the banking sector," said Ahmad Taufek, executive vice president and CEO of TM One.

"This provides the best digital experience to their customers, particularly in these times where digital transactions are increasing exponentially. With this agreement in place, we can provide Bank Islam with the latest and secured digital solutions and infrastructure to support its transformation journey.”

As outlined by Taufek, solutions such as cloud, cyber security and big data analytics will drive Bank Islam’s process optimisation, enabling omni-channel and data monetisation agenda which in turn will result in "cost optimisation and productivity uplift".

“At TM One, we aim to take transformation forward for our enterprise and public sector customers, such as Bank Islam in realising their digital aspiration,” Taufek added. “This befits our role as part of TM Group, as the enabler of Digital Malaysia.”

According to Muazzam Mohamed - CEO of Bank Islam - the partnership comes amid plans to become Malaysia’s first publicly-listed Islamic bank, leveraging technological advancements to drive stakeholder value.

“The partnership with Malaysia’s leading integrated telecommunication company such as TM will complement the bank’s effort to constantly improve our functions and the services we provide to the customers, thus further fulfilling market’s need and expectations,” Mohamed said. “This effort will then catalyse the growth of the Bank and the Islamic banking industry as a whole.”

Digital-first customer marketing

Meanwhile, TM One parent company Telekom Malaysia has partnered with MoEngage - an Asian-born Amazon Web Services (AWS) specialist - to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to enhance customer marketing capabilities.

With offices in Indonesia and India, the US-headquartered business operates as a customer analytics and cross-channel engagement platform, built on AWS Cloud with deep retail expertise. MoEngage's AI and automation platform maps customer journeys and develops hyper-personalised offers, updates, recommendations and other communications, spanning mobile, web, email and SMS.

“Our partnership with MoEngage will help us provide the best experience to our customers through personalised engagement across multiple digital touch points,” outlined Safiyya Rusli, head of Digital at Unifi, which falls under the Telekom Malaysia umbrella. “We look forward to serving Malaysians better and helping them make informed decisions about our products and services while continuing to strengthen relationships with our existing customers.”

With presence across 35 countries, MoEngage is used to connect with over 400 million monthly active users, processing more than 65 billion interactions and 40 billion messages each month.

Key customers include Deutsche Telekom, CIMB Bank, Travelodge, Samsung and McAfee, alongside Vodafone, Future Retail, Landmark Group and Mashreq Bank. This is in addition to brands such as Ola, OYO, Bigbasket, and Tokopedia, with enterprise clients contributing almost 50 per cent of MoEngage’s total revenue.

“The telecom sector across Southeast Asia is going through digital transformation and we look forward to helping Telekom Malaysia achieve best in class customer marketing,” added Raviteja Dodda, founder and CEO of MoEngage.