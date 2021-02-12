Accellion sets April deadline for software at centre of major hacks

Comes after Singtel, ASIC and RBNZ hit by attacks using the software as a vector.

Accellion has flagged an end-of-life deadline of April this year for its legacy file sharing software, a move that comes after several prominent enterprises around the world fell victim to major attacks using the software.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and Singapore telco giant Singtel are among those to have recently fallen victim to attacks using the vendor’s legacy FTA software as a vector.

Despite patching the solution in January to help minimise the fallout of the vulnerability leveraged by hackers, Accellion has now announced an end-of-life deadline for its legacy product of 30 April 2021.

“Accellion will continue to provide support and honor its FTA contracts for the duration of its existing licence terms,” the company said in a statement. “If your renewal date for your FTA software is after April 30, 2021, you will not be allowed to renew and your FTA license will end.”



The vendor said it had decided to announce the end-of-life for its FTA software for a number of reasons. These included the fact that the solution is a 20-year-old legacy product.

“For the past three years, Accellion has been attempting to move its existing FTA customers over to our modern and more secure platform, Kiteworks,” it said. “Six months ago, Accellion informed its FTA customers that the FTA operating system, CENTOS 6, had announced an end of life date of November 30, 2020.

“This limits our ability to support the FTA software. Accellion would be honored to keep the terms at renewal time (or earlier) if you would like to upgrade to our flagship Kiteworks Content Firewall platform.

“Accellion would assist, at no additional cost, in the migration process to Kiteworks and will work with you on the time period to achieve this transition,” the company added.